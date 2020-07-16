Prizes include hotel stays, brunches and even cash…

Mcgettigan’s JLT is undoubtably one of the city’s top venues for watching sports, enjoying brunches and tucking into some great Irish grub. Now, there’s one more reason to go, as every single day until the end of August, you could be in with a chance to win some massive prizes.

‘Mcgettigan’s Madness’ is the venture, and the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is the name of the game. Upon entry to McGettigan’s JLT, you’ll be given a raffle ticket, and make sure you keep it handy, as when the klaxon sounds, you could be called up to spin the huge wheel of fortune.

Prizes include Dhs1,000 and Dhs5,000 cash, hotel staycations, a McGettigan’s weekend brunch, the chance to Eat Free for a Year’ at McGettigan’s, drinks deals, and much more. For those unlucky people, you might just win a potato.

A draw takes place at 6pm, 8pm and 10pm each and every evening, giving you plenty of opportunities to win one of these awesome prizes. As well as ‘The Wheel of Fortune’, some of McGettigan’s top food and beverage deals are back.

From a daily happy hour, with selected beer priced at Dhs35, to the Monday ladies’ nights or buying a food voucher for Dhs50, with three complimentary drinks included, there’s plenty of reason to visit. If you purchase a selected beer, you’ll also receive an extra ticket for the ‘spin to win’ draw.

As per governmental directives, McGettigan’s JLT has strict health and safety measures in place, from tables spaced out at the required social distancing measures, to temperature checks upon arrival. Of course, you’ll be used to it by now, but don’t forget your mask.

Who’s ready for the ‘McGettigan’s Madness’?

McGettigan’s JLT, Next to Bonnington Towers, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, game on until August 31. Tel: (04) 356 0470. facebook.com/McGettigansJLT

