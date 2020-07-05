From new brunches to the return of a legend…

In charge of making plans this weekend? Consider Dubai’s go-to weekend ritual – a brunch.

They are back on the menu at several hotels in the city and if you’re on the look out for something exciting for the group to try, consider one of these options listed below.

The Social Brunch

One of the newest and coolest brunch on the block goes to The Social Brunch. The evening brunch wastes no time to get your weekend started with its Thursday brunch starting from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Head here right after work and tuck into signature Social Company dishes and free-flowing house beverages for only Dhs259 per person while listening to a backdrop of live acoustic music. Items on the menu include shrimp avocado cocktail, chicken Caesar salad and for mains, there’s mushroom risotto, slow roasted chicken, grilled salmon and more. For a sweet treat for your tummy, indulge in a mango cheesecake or fudge cookie brownies.

The Social Brunch, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Green, Dubai, every Thur, 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs259 house drinks. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com

Tong Thai

If you love your meals with strong aromatic components and a spicy edge, the new Thai brunch at Tong Thai will be right up your alley. The Thai-Fest Friday Brunch will take you on a rich and flavorful culinary journey of Thailand’s cuisine and culture. You will tuck into a three-course set-menu featuring some of Tong Thai favorites as well as Thai classics with a twist. Your meal will be served alongside a selection of zesty, refreshing beverages.

Tong Thai, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, every Fri, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 soft drinks, Dhs345 house beverages. Tel: (04) 414 6418. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

Bice Ristorante

Legendary Friday brunch Il Brunch Italiano is back on at Bice Ristorante serving up simple yet delicious Italian dishes. Served tableside, indulge in home-made Panzanella and classic mini Arancin, followed by signature dishes from the dinner menu such as gnocchi di patate, spezzatino di manzo and roasted lamb leg. The chefs will even serve the day’s specials made to order and there are delicious sweet treats like tiramisu and chocolate mousse to end your meal.

Il Italiano Brunch, Bice Ristorante, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Dubai, every Fri, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs325 house drinks, Dhs450 bubbles, children ages 6t to 11 Dhs125, under 5s free. Tel: (04) 318 2319. hilton.com

Legends

Legends restaurant returns at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club for the summer as a pop-up restaurant and they are serving a brand new Friday brunch from noon to 3pm. The menu features delicious appetisers served tableside, an unlimited selection of signature main courses and of course, decadent desserts. Prices start from Dhs195.

Legends, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Baniyas Road, Dubai, every Fri, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs195 soft drinks , Dhs345 house drinks, Dhs595 bubbles. Tel: (04) 295 6000. dubaigolf.com

Lucky Voice

Popular karaoke bar, Lucky Voice has a new Saturday evening brunch called Rappers Delight Brunch – Hip-Hop Saturdays, named after The Sugar Hill Gang’s song Rappers Delight. The menu features nachos, sliders, pizzas, camembert bites and much more. To keep your feet tapping, the brunch is powered by your fave Hip-Hop tunes and don’t be afraid to sing along while sipping on delicious drinks served right to your table. Booking is essential.

Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai, every Sat, 5pm to 8pm, Dhs100 soft drinks, Dhs179 house and and spirit, Dhs219 hops, house, grape and spirit, Dhs249 sparkling. Tel: (800) 58259. luckyvoice.ae

Images: provided