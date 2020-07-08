The Crown Prince checked the safety precautions at Dubai International Airport…

Yesterday signified a turning point in Dubai, as Dubai International Airport began welcoming visitors for the first time in three months. To mark this milestone, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, toured the facilities.

The Crown Prince was guided through the airport by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline. Together, they inspected the safety measures that have been put in place to ensure the wellbeing of all staff and travellers.

Sheikh Hamdan shared a video of his tour on Twitter, saying “Today I oversaw preparations at DXB as Dubai began welcoming international tourists. I also observed the various precautionary measures in place to ensure the health and safety of all travelers and the community.”

During the video Sheikh Hamdan can be seen inspecting the immigration counters and health-screening stations.

He continued, saying “For many years, DXB has ranked first as the world’s busiest hub for international passenger traffic. With our teams’ outstanding efforts, we will retain this ranking. We strongly believe in our ability to reinforce Dubai’s outstanding position in global travel and tourism.”

As travellers and residents entered Dubai yesterday, immigration officials added a special sticker to their passport, which reads: “A warm welcome to your second home”.

Travelling to Dubai

From July 7, tourists are permitted to enter Dubai, so long as they adhere to the following steps, as outlined on the Emirates website:

Check if you need to arrange a visa before you fly

Book your flight

Buy travel insurance covering COVID-19 or declare that you will bear the costs for treatment and isolation

Take a PCR test in your country 96 hours before you travel

If you cannot take a test in your home country, you will have to take one on arrival in Dubai, and then self-isolate until you get your results

If you get a negative result, you may then leave your hotel and enjoy your trip as normal

