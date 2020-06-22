Emirates Airline took to Twitter to share the inspiring video…

Dubai is Open. That’s the message HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum wants to share with the world.

The President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group took to Twitter to tell the world Dubai is ready to welcome visitors in Dubai in July.

Dubai is Open. We are ready to welcome business visitors and tourists to our city and country in July. pic.twitter.com/Q91vbEEidf — HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) June 22, 2020

The one-minute video presents a hit list of Dubai’s charms, highlighting its draws as a business destination and tourist hotspot. Viewers are told there will be hundreds of hotels ready to welcome guests, plus bucket-list experiences such as the Burj Khalifa and desert safaris.

Emirates also shared the clip on its Twitter account, saying: “Dubai is Open. We are ready to welcome visitors to Dubai from 7 July, and facilitate travel for UAE citizens, residents and international tourists with new air travel protocols announced yesterday.”

Travel guidelines for international visitors

The video’s release follows last night’s news that travel restrictions have been lifted in Dubai. From June 23, Dubai residents and citizens will be allowed to travel overseas, and residents who’ve been stuck abroad may return, so long as they have completed the Twajudi approval process.

According to the new protocols, international tourists will be welcome in Dubai from July 7. The travel requirements include: