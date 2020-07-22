And we’re all about those blended beverage bargains…

Every Friday between 7pm and 10pm the watch stops at ‘Cocktail O’Clock’ in Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan’s Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge.

That means three hours of unlimited cocktails for just Dhs149 in the breezy atmosphere of the bohemian terrace bar.

Whether you’re looking for a chilled apres-brunch venue, somewhere to sip on sophisticated sundowners, or a great value date night spot, Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge has got you.

There are other promotions too

Every Sunday enjoy Cheese & unWINEd, where you can get a stacked cheese board along with two glasses of house grape for just Dhs95.

Mondays are for a celebration of the humble sandwich. Each order of a bread-wrapped snack comes a free pint. And there’s plenty to choose from — including the fondant cheese Latin classic, Quesadillas; there’s carb royalty in the club sandwich; burgers; a panini; and some gourmet sliders.

Saturday is the venue’s steak night. Any steak on the menu (including the precision-sizzled tenderloin) comes with two glasses of grape for just Dhs155.

First floor of Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed st corner Rabdan st, open daily 11am to 1am. Tel: (050) 898 3698 or (02) 501 6086.

Images: Provided