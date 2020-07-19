Dive into the cool of the pool all summer long…

On Thursday we all got rather excited about the news that hotel pools in the capital could start applying for sign off to reopen.

Provided hotels were able to pass strict inspections and demonstrate their adherence to Abu Dhabi’s pandemic healthy and safety requirements.

And now, in just a few short days, we’re seeing the first hotels dusting off the diving board and taking the plunge into the pool pass offerings once again.

For both of the deals below, and for any upcoming ones until further notice — guests will need to bring their own towels,, masks and gloves.

Emirates Palace

During weekdays at Emirates Palace, adults can gain access to the pool and beach facilities from Dhs295 (with Dhs100 credit for Cascades restaurant). Kids aged four to 20 get in for Dhs150 with Dhs50 back as credit.

At weekends, adults are Dhs390 and Dhs195 for kids four to 20.

Emirates Palace, Corniche Rd W – Al Ras Al Akhdar. Tel: (02) 690 7311

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa

Weekday access to the Westin’s pool and lush manicured gardens is just Dhs125 per adult (Dhs50 for kids). Weekends are available for Dhs175 per adult (Dhs50 for kids).

Make sure you bring a change of clothes, because there’s also a 2pm to 8pm daily happy hour on select beverages, at Lemon & Lime. The breathtaking green golf course views come for free.

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, 10am to 7pm, Tel: (02) 616 9999

