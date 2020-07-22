Staying here for the summer? Here’s how to make the best of it…

In years to come, it’s unlikely that summer 2020 will be remembered as a bumper year for travel.

As the world continues to endure and recover from the coronavirus pandemic, many borders remain closed, and budgets have been reprioritised.

So why not take this opportunity to journey inward. We’re not getting spiritual (although a little bit of meditation never hurts), we’re advocating the exploration of our beautiful Abu Dhabi.

Rediscovering what makes it such a popular hotspot for tourists around the world. And best of all, some of the deals available right now are amongst the best we’ve seen in a long time.

All rates are exclusive of tax and applicable surcharges. Please be aware blackout dates may apply.

The Abu Dhabi Edition

The deal: Edition Escape focuses on the pursuit of chill — an overnight stay in a Deluxe Marina Room, with breakfast and dinner at Alba Terrace, a ‘zen bath’ set up, yoga and an exclusive Hammammii spa gift. Prices from Dhs800 for a double room.

Marina Al Bateen, until Augist 31. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @abudhabiedition