The deal: Ultimate Staycation — enjoy up to 40 per cent off the best available room rates, which start from Dhs860. That’s not all either – the offer includes a hearty breakfast and 20 per cent off food and beverages at some of the resort’s amazing restaurants.
Jumeirah at Etihad Towers
The deal: There’s also up to 40 per cent off the best available room rates at this Jumeirah property too. Bed and breakfast Prices start from Dhs510 (with half board rates from Dhs700). As a bonus, there’s 20 per cent off food and beverages at some of the resort’s awesome dining experiences.
Etihad Towers, West Corniche, book by July 31, for stays up to September 30. Tel: (02) 811 5555
Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl
The deal: The Kids R On Us staycation package includes a free stay for kids, half-board which means you get breakfast as well as lunch or dinner included; kids under 12 stay and eat free; kids between 16 and 12 get 50 per cent off dining; kids get unlimited ice cream; there’s an early check in time (10am) where available; and late check out (6pm) again, where available. Rates for this deal start at around Dhs550 per room — that’s based on two adults, and one child under 12.
West Corniche, Corniche Rd. Tel: (02) 510 1234, @grandhyattabudhabi
Shangri-La Abu Dhabi
The deal: This beautiful five-star stunner is offering a guaranteed room upgrade, complimentary breakfast, 20 per cent of all food and beverages, early check-in (10am) and late check-out (3pm) for its summer staycation guests. Prices start at around Dhs530 per room per night. In-house restaurant, Shang Palace also has some fantastic weekday deals on unlimited dim sum (Dhs123).
Rosewood Abu Dhabi
The deal(s): Swanky resort, Rosewood has more than one summer staycation offer on the books. Our picks of the bunch are the resident pack which has 10 per cent discount on room rates, a free breakfast, Dhs100 credit for f&b as well as early check-in and late check-out. Their suite bundle offers the same add-ons with a 30 per cent discount on suites and Dhs184 credit for refreshments.
Al Maryah Island. Tel: (02) 813 5550, rosewoodhotels.com
Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche
The Deal: This hotel is blessed with dreamy vacay viewss of Lulu Island and the Arabian Gulf. Which, thanks to Accor’s Loyalty Program, ‘Accor Live Limitless’ can now be enjoyed with a 50 per cent discount on all stays. And for those booking Club Rooms (or any room categories above) can enjoy breakfast, afternoon tea and aperitifs at Parmigiana restaurant for free. All you need to do is invest a few short minutes to sign up with Accor Live Limitless.
Corniche Road East Capital Plaza Complex. Tel: (02) 813 7777
Fairmont Bab Al Bahr
The Deal: Also part of the Accor Group, you can get 50 per cent off stays at this luxe creek-side property by signing up to the Accor Live Limitless programme. That means room rates from Dhs330 (including breakfast) with an additional 20 per cent off food and beverage in the hotel.
Khor Al Maqta. Tel: (02) 654 3333, @fairmontbabalbahr
Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi
The deal: The hotel’s ‘Come As A Guest, Leave As Family’ promotion offers rates that start at just Dhs399, with breakfast and a further Dhs200 as credit to spend on food and beverages. Which is already incredibly good value, but there’s more. You’ll also be entered into a draw to win a luxury holiday in the Maldives or Thailand, unlock access to the Dusit Gold programme which features outstanding exclusive benefits, and kids under 12 eat for free.
Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road). Tel: (02) 698 8888, dusit.com
Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island
The Deal: Guests to this ultra-plush all-inclusive desert island resort can get 20 per cent off the best available rate, and there’s no extra charge for booking the resort’s a la carte restaurants for your evening meal. This deal is valid through the Eid Al Adha period but does require a minium of two nights’ stay. And we’re more than ok with that.
Saadiyat Island. Offer must be booked directly with hotel tel: (02) 492 2222
