Due to popular demand, the Sundown Brunch will be available both days…

Since Seven Sisters Dubai relaunched its brunch a couple of weeks ago, the venue has seen an influx of bookings leading to a long waiting list. To combat this high demand the Lebanese export has decided to launch its Sundown Brunch on Saturdays.

Fans of the Friday brunch can expect exactly the same antics on Saturdays, with DJ Skinnyloop and Devon Kosoko on the decks. The packages, music and entertainment and menu will be exactly the same both days – if it’s not broke, why fix it?

The Sundown Brunch, in partnership with Luv Events, runs from 3pm to 7pm, giving four hours of unlimited drinks, sharing plates and R&B tunes. On the menu you can expect a blend of cuisines, including maki rolls, prawn tacos, brie croquettes, flatbread, beef sliders and more. There’s even a tempting dessert platter to fight over at the end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seven Sisters Dubai (@sevensistersdubai) on Jul 7, 2020 at 8:58am PDT



As the sun begins to set behind the glistening canal, the vibe gets more and more lively, with hip-hop, R&B and afro-beats classic pumping all afternoon. Devon Kosoko and Skinnyloop will be taking you through the very best each genre has to offer on both Friday and Saturday every week.

Prices start from Dhs199 including the sharing food selection with unlimited soft drinks, Dhs349 with food and four hours of house drinks such as wine, beer and cocktails, or Dhs449 with food, premium drinks including spirits, Prosecco and Beirut beer.

Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Fridays and Saturdays, 3pm to 7pm, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs349 house drinks, Dhs449 premium. Tel: (056) 775 4777. sevensistersdubai.com