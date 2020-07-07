Pack an overnight bag for your next brunch…

Don’t want the fun to end when 4pm Friday rolls around? Make those brunch vibes last all weekend, with these value-packed staycation deals in Dubai. Each of these epic sleepovers includes brunch, a one-night stay, and breakfast the next day.

Aloft Palm Jumeirah – from Dhs499 for two

Spend the weekend on Palm Jumeirah, with this bargain-priced brunch-and-stay package at Aloft. The deal includes a multi-course Mexican brunch at Luchador, one night’s accommodation and breakfast the next day, for just Dhs499 for two. If you want to extend the fun even longer, book a two-night package for Dhs799 for two.

Aloft Palm Jumeirah, Weekend Brunch Staycation, use promo code ZJ8 when booking, valid until August 20. marriott.com/hotels/hotel-deals/details/dxbap-aloft-palm-jumeirah/1323222

Secret Brunch at The Ritz – Dhs695 per person

This brand-spanking staycation launches on July 10 at The Ritz-Carlton DIFC. Promising all the glitz and glamour of the Roaring Twenties, the Great Gatsby-themed brunch will take place in Cafe Belge, from 1pm to 5pm on Friday. For Dhs695 per person, you’ll get the Friday brunch with house beverages, an overnight stay, breakfast in bed the following morning, and all-day access to the hotel’s pools.

‘Secret Brunch at The Ritz’, Cafe Belge, The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, DIFC, Dubai. Staycation Dhs650 per person. secret-parties.com

Radisson Blu Hotel Media City – Dhs499 per person

If you find yourself dreading the call for ‘last drinks’ as brunch draws to a close, then this is the staycation for you. Radisson Blu Hotel in Media City is offering an incredible staycation deal, which includes a Brit-inspired brunch at Icon, breakfast and lunch the following day, plus free-flowing drinks at Icon and Certo throughout your stay.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, Dhs499 per person, Dhs998 for two. Tel: (04) 366 9111. radissonhotels.com

Cheeky Tiki Staycation – Dhs749 for two

Fancy a beach break with a tropical twist? The Cheeky Tiki Staycation at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah promises to put you in holiday mode. This JBR weekender includes Trader Vic’s Cheeky Tiki Friday Brunch with house drinks, a one-night stay, and breakfast the next day. At Dhs749 for two people, it’s an absolute steal.

Cheeky Tiki Staycation, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR. Dhs749 for two including taxes (excluding Tourism Dirham fee). Valid from July 8 to September 30. Advance booking required. Tel: (04) 318 2111. Email: Reservations.Dubai@hilton.com. hilton.com

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Waterfront – from Dhs275 per person

This brunch and stay package in Business Bay is particularly friendly on the wallet. Prices start at just Dhs275 (plus taxes) per person, based on two people sharing. For that, you’ll get brunch at FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar, including the house drinks package, one night’s accommodation in a standard room, and breakfast the next day. Sign us up.

Radisson Blu Dubai Waterfront, Business Bay. Brunch staycation deal starts at Dhs275 per person (ex taxes), based on two people sharing. Valid for Thursday or Friday check-in only. radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-dubai-waterfront

Images: Supplied/Instagram