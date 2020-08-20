Guests can once again enjoy the beautiful views from the 54th floor…

If you’re craving a pool day with the wow-factor, look no further. The stunning rooftop pool has been closed for several months but is now ready to welcome guests again.

Due to the size of the pool, spaces are limited so you’ll need to make a booking before you show up. The hotel is also reopening today, but the pool is managed by neighbouring restaurant, Cé La Vi.

Prices start from Dhs250 for a poolside sun lounger, or Dhs1,000 for a cabana for four people – which includes Dhs500 to spend on food and drinks. Perfect for enjoying a day under the sun with friends.

If you haven’t been before, the beautiful sundeck overlooks Downtown Dubai, with Burj Khalifa taking centre stage. Located on the 54th floor, the rooftop has panoramic views of the entire city.

The pool is open daily from 10am, but if you head there today, Thursday August 20, be sure to stick around for Cé La Vi’s exciting long-weekend celebration tonight.

Hosting a one-off party at the Dubai hotspot will be Dubai DJ Keza, launching everyone into the three-day weekend in style. With an open-format soundtrack, the party will start from 11pm and continue until 3am.

Entrance is free, and booking in advance is recommended as the night is set to be a busy one. Just remember that the dry night will be ongoing today until 7.30pm.

Cé La Vi, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, pool from 10am, Dhs250 single, Dhs1,000 cabana. Tel: (056) 515 4001. celavi.com

