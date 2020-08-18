Dust off those feathers and sequins…

Do you love a carnival? Well, you’ve probably heard of the world-famous Notting Hill carnival before. It usually takes place in its namesake district, Notting Hill, London every August, however, this year it’s been cancelled.

You can still get a slice of the action right here in Dubai, as a one-off carnival themed brunch is taking place at stunning botanical restaurant, The London Project at Bluewater’s Island Dubai, on Friday, August 28.

Dust off your feathers and sequins as this brunch is set to be a colourful extravaganza, full of food, drinks and live entertainment. To celebrate the Caribbean culture behind the carnival, music will feature a steel drum, and the cuisine will also applaud the region.

The Notting Hill Carnival themed brunch will run on August 28 only, from 1pm to 4pm. It’s priced at Dhs250 for the soft drinks package, Dhs395 for the house package, inclusive of beers, wines and spirits, and Dhs495 for the premium package.

Dishes are described as ‘Caribbean fusion inspired, mixing flavours from Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East’. The menu includes jerk chicken, sea bass wrapped in banana leaves and prawns ceviche. An extensive list of cocktails will also be on hand.

To celebrate in style, The London Project invites you to dress up for the occasion, in colourful outfits, feathers, glitter, jewels and sequins. The best dressed couple will get their Notting Hill carnival brunch for free.

As well as the live music and Caribbean entertainment, a DJ will be spinning the decks all day to help raise the roof carnival-style.

The Notting Hill Carnival first launched in 1996 and has taken place annually every year since until 2020. The two-day festival features spectacular street parades with live music, street performances and over 50,000 dancers.

Notting Hill Carnival Brunch, The London Project, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Dubai, Friday August 28, 1pm to 4pm, soft drinks Dhs250, house drinks Dhs395, premium package Dhs495. Tel: (054) 306 1822. thelondonproject.com

