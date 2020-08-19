Namaste…

If you’re all about slowing things down this summer and taking some time out to relax, yoga is is a sure-fire way of doing it. Whether you’re a bonafide yogi or someone looking to give it a go, a new yoga studio is offering free classes.

The studio in question is the second branch of popular yoga experts, INSPIRE to open in Dubai. It will open in the urban hub that is Gate Avenue in Dubai’s DIFC district on Tuesday, August 25. Keen Dubai yogis may have already visited the existing venue in Al Manara.

To celebrate its opening, INSPIRE DIFC will be offering free classes from August 25 to 29. INSPIRE is currently also offering free classes in the pop-up studio that currently exists in Zone A Gate Avenue. Space is limited, so it is essential to book ahead for both.

Additionally, new members can avail up to 40 percent off class packages at INSPIRE DIFC. This amazing offer is available for the first 100 members, so don’t wait around. A family class package is also on offer to encourage families to do yoga together.

A range of soul-settling classes on offer at the new studio include, Pilates, and fitness classes including Hatha, Vinyasa, Power Yoga, Ashtanga, Jivamukti as well as more intense and specialized sessions such as Warm Yo-Barre and Warm Balancing Flow in formats.

As well as two stunning yoga rooms, visitors to INSPIRE DIFC will also find a community library with books about yoga and meditation, plus a full retail boutique, smoothie bar, changing rooms with rain showers, and private lockers.

John Iossifidis, one of the co-founders of INSPIRE said: “INSPIRE is an everyday escape for nurturing and achieving mind-body balance. We live in a world where people are constantly attached to a digital device, which inhibits the creation of deeper connections often leading to feelings of loneliness and isolation.”

INSPIRE DIFC, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dubai, opening Tuesday, August 25. @inspireyogadxb

