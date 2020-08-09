A new system for alcohol licenses in Dubai is now in place…

Maritime & Mercantile International (MMI) and African + Eastern (A+E) have launched a new smart system for issuing alcohol licenses in Dubai. The process makes applying for a new license or license renewal much simpler.

From now, instead of having to fill out paperwork or provide extensive documents, residents can apply in-store, showing only their Emirates ID. The new system will provide updated black license cards, meaning that the current red cards will soon expire.

Red licences will no longer be valid for in-store or online purchases from September 1.

Current red card holders are required to update their license and switch to a black card before August 31. This can easily be done in-store, just show your Emirates ID. If you are renewing your license there will be a standard charge of Dhs270 and any remaining months will be added to the new card.

If your license still has many months of validity, these can be carried over onto the new card but you must still switch over before August 31, or the red card will be invalid. The charge for the switch is Dhs25 however this charge is redeemable in store.

If this is your first time applying for an alcohol license, the process is the same. Just visit one of the 18 MMI or A+E stores and pay Dhs270, along with showing your Emirates ID and your application will be underway.

The new black license also comes with up to Dhs1,500 worth of vouchers to spend in store, and at selected venues in Dubai. You can also use it to order drinks online via legalhomedelivery.com where the minimum spend is Dhs250.

Tourists can still obtain a free 30-day license when they visit Dubai, simply by showing their passport in-store with a valid visit visa stamp. All residents and tourists applying for a license must be over the age of 21 and non-Muslim.

Image: Unsplash/Provided