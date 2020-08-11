‘Shore Thing’ is back…

Have you managed to snag some vacation or an afternoon off work this week and are wondering what to do? Well, how does chilling by one of Dubai’s most famous pools with a drink in hand and a food platter to graze from, sound?

Zero Gravity’s ‘Shore Thing’ Wednesday party is back, and ready to welcome you with open arms. It launches on Wednesday, August 12, and will run every Wednesday thereafter. There are some excellent deals on food and drinks for you to snap up.

Rotating DJ’s will be on the decks to set the scene, playing everything from House music, to RnB & Hip-Hop throwbacks. Bag yourself a sun lounger by the stunning infinity pool or on the beach, with incredible views out across the sea.

The event runs from 3pm to 7pm, and ladies can avail four house beverages for Dhs100. Booking is essential, to adhere to current government guidelines, so make sure to call ahead to book your spot. It’s free entry to Zero Gravity.

Hungry? There’s plenty of amazing food platters – perfect for sharing with your crew. The Snack Platter, priced at Dhs219 is loaded up with everyones favourite snacks, including pizzas, sliders, fries and wings. The Sushi Platter, Dhs229, includes California & dynamite rolls, as well as fresh sashimi.

For the seafood lovers, the Seafood Platter is sure to satisfy your cravings – loaded up with fresh lobster, prawns and salmon.

Zero Gravity is one of Dubai’s most famous and visited beach clubs. It even received a surprise visit from superstar singer, Justin Bieber, in 2017, when he was in the Emirate as part of his world tour. He turned up not once, but three times.

Now just to bag that early finish on Wednesday…

‘Shore Thing’, Zero Gravity, Wednesdays, 3pm to 7pm, free entry, four drinks ladies Dhs100. Tel: (0)54 332 2033. 0-gravity.ae

Images: Supplied