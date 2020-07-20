As well as access to the resort’s pool, you’ll get lunch at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurant…

The scorching temperatures of the Dubai summer months are reaching a crescendo, and that means that if you want to spend a prolonged period outdoors, it’s best to do so within reach of a refreshing pool to cool you down.

A wallet-friendly ‘daycation’ offer has been launched at Caesars Palace Bluewater’s Dubai, giving you all-day access to one of its luxe turquoise pools, as well as a sophisticated two-course lunch at celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay’s, Hell’s Kitchen restaurant.

Not only will you have access to the stunning Neptune Pool at the resort, you’ll also be able to use the beach. Both will be available for you to use from 10am to 7pm on the day you choose to visit, between Sunday to Thursday. The offer, named ‘One Hell of a Daycation’, is priced at Dhs249.

When you need a little respite from the sun, head to Hell’s Kitchen any time between 12pm and 3pm. It’s a two-course dinner, so choose your favorite two options, from starters, mains or desserts. You’ll also receive a complimentary spritzer to accompany your food.

Starters include tuna tartare, chantenay carrot soup and a Caesar salad. For mains, choose from signature dishes such as truffle & mushroom risotto or crispy skin salmon. For those who would rather forgo a starter, in favour of dessert, there’s sticky toffee pudding, apple crumble and passion fruit cheesecake.

The resort’s Neptune Pool is vast, with sun loungers placed on decking, jutting out into the water, plentiful palm trees and gorgeous vistas of the ocean beyond, you’re bound to get all of those holiday feels.

You’ll find Caesars Palace Bluewater’s Dubai on Bluewater’s Island, which has become increasingly popular for those in search of a pool day or a vacation.

‘One Hell of a Daycation’, Caesars Palace Bluewater’s Dubai, Bluewater’s Island, Sunday to Thursday, Dhs249, pool and beach access 10am to 7pm, lunch 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 556 6466. caesars.com/dubai

Images: Provided