Four months’ access to the pool and beach, plus the fitness centre and amazing discounts works out at less than Dhs500 per month…

Whilst the temperatures do soar during the Dubai summer, thankfully there are plenty of stunning hotels and resorts offering you an escape from the summer heat with alluring blue pools and stretches of white, sandy beaches.

The beautiful resort that is Sofitel Dubai The Palm is offering an incredible three-month membership deal that gets you access to the gorgeous pool and beach, the Sofitel FITNESS centre and some amazing discounts. You’ll also get an extra month’s membership for free.

So, to sum that up, that’s four months of fun, rest and relaxation. The three-month Pool & Beach membership is priced at Dhs1,899 per person. With the extra month thrown in free, that works out at just Dhs474.75 per month.

So what are the benefits? Well, as well as pool, beach and fitness centre access whenever you like, there’s discounts of 20 percent off food and beverage at the resort, 30 percent off at the luxury spa and a 20 percent discount on cushy cabanas by the pool.

If you have little ones in tow, there’s good news, as there’s also three-hours’ complimentary access for them at Amura Kids Club every time you visit. Children will be kept entertained with a number of fun activities whilst the parents enjoy some quiet time.

As well as the single membership, priced at Dhs1,899, there’s also a double membership, priced at Dhs3399, which works out at just under Dhs425 per month. For a family of four, inclusive of two adults and two kids, it’s Dhs4599 for the three-month membership.

As the name suggests, you’ll find Sofitel Dubai The Palm located at an idyllic spot on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, with incredible views out across the Arabian Gulf.

What are you waiting for?

Pool & Beach Membership, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, priced from Dhs1,899 for three months plus one month free. Tel: (04) 455 6677. accor.com

Images: Supplied