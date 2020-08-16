Few things relax you quite as thoroughly as a lazy river…

There’s been a wave of great pool pass and daycation deals across the capital this summer, each with their own special inclusions and entitlements.

But few give you access to that most relaxing of pursuits — a leisurely drift around a lazy river.

Emirates Palace is offering a day pass that, from Dhs295 per adult and Dhs150 per child gives you access to their 1.3km stretch of private beach and pool complex, which includes — yep — a lazy river circuit.

During the week

Adults get Dhs100 of their pass fee back as credit for food and drink at Cascades restaurant, and there’s Dhs50 back on the kids entry fee too.

Weekday rates for couples are Dhs530 (with Dhs200 as f&b credit), couples with one kid are just Dhs665 (with Dhs250 as f&b credit).

At the weekend

Weekend entry to Emirates Palace Beach Club is Dhs390 for adults and Dhs195 for kids, couples can gain access to the club from Dhs700, and couples with one child can drop by for Dhs880.

More family packages are available.

Facilities

In addition to the private beach and two pools the resort has two fitness suites, an extensive jogging track, and complimentary use of bicycles.

There is also a kids club and slides, but these are currently closed.

The Emirates Palace Beach Club is open between 7am and sunset.

Emirates Palace, Corniche Rd W – Al Ras Al Akhdar – Abu Dhabi, 7am to sunset. Tel: (02) 690 7311, mandarinoriental.com

Images: Provided