27 staycation deals to help you 'Rediscover Abu Dhabi' safely
Stay safe, stay entertained, stay in luxury, staycay in Abu Dhabi…
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched a ‘Rediscover Abu Dhabi’ campaign to help residents and tourists get the best out of the emirate this summer.
Rediscover Abu Dhabi’s mission is to seek out and share great deals on an accessible, affordable range of luxury hotels and entertainment activities in Abu Dhabi.
It’s running in tandem with the DCT’s Go Safe scheme, the primary function of which is to provide a transparent, confidence-inspiring, high-level, certified safety and hygiene standard across Abu Dhabi attractions and facilities.
146 hotels in the capitals have now been given the Go Safe seal of safety approval.
And if you need a reminder of what’s waiting for you out there in Abu Dhabi, this beautiful video should put some warm shivers of civic pride up your spine.
.@dctabudhabi invites you to rediscover summer #inAbuDhabi and get your holiday plans rolling! Staycations, attractions, activities, shopping and entertainment. Start planning your summer now!#RediscoverAD pic.twitter.com/ltts82GcBl
— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) July 24, 2020
But what can residents look forward to in terms of great deals on (safe) hotel stays and entertainment?
Staycations
Emirates Palace – Stay three nights or longer and receive up to 25 per cent off room rates. mandarinoriental.com
Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island – Garden View Room starting from Dhs1,000 per night (inclusive of taxes). rixos.com
Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas – Rotana Staycation Summer Package: Rates starting from Dhs750 using booking code: RSPCKSUM20. rotana.com
Rosewood Abu Dhabi – 35 per cent off all suites. rosewoodhotels.com
Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort – beachside summer surprise, with rates starting from Dhs349. danathotels.com
The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi – Grand Canal – 20 per cent off the bar menu for Bonvoy Members, guaranteed room upgrade and Dhs200 resort credit. ritzcarlton.com
Fairmont Bab Al Bahr – UAE Resident Offer: Get 25 per cent off room rates and 20 per cent off all F&B outlets. fairmont.com
St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort – Staycation Package: Dhs200 resort credit and complimentary water sports, butler services and breakfast. marriott.com
Jumeirah Etihad Towers – Up to 40 per cent off Best Available Rate and 20 per cent off F&B outlets. jumeirah.com
Beach Rotana – Rotana Staycation Package Summer: Rates from Dhs450 using booking code: RSPCKSUM20. rotana.com
Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana – Rotana Staycation Package Summer: Rates from Dhs365 using booking code: RSPCKSUM20. rotana.com
Park Rotana – Rotana Staycation Package Summer: Rates from Dhs310 using booking code: RSPCKSUM20. rotana.com
Al Ain Rotana – Rotana Staycation Package Summer: Rates from Dhs350 using booking code: RSPCKSUM20. rotana.com
Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi – starting from Dhs275. Use booking code ‘Safe Home’ for the best deals. hyatt.com
Western Hotel Ghayathi – special summer offer, with a standard double room starting from Dhs249. western-hotels.com
Western Hotel Madinat Zayed – special summer offer, with a standard double room starting from Dhs 299. western-hotels.com
Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche – special summer rates and packages, including Louvre Abu Dhabi and Yas Theme Parks access. sofitelabudhabicorniche.com
Intercontinental Abu Dhabi – book now, pay later and get 10 per cent discount on the best available rate. abudhabi.intercontinental.com
Grand Continental Hotel Abu Dhabi – book and pay for two nights and get the third night free with the current summer promotion.
Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Residences Emirates Pearl – Summer Promotion: Stay for three nights, pay for two. hyatt.com
Novotel Abu Dhabi Gate – Special Summer Corporate Promotion: 20 per cent discount on F&B and 50 per cent discount on laundry. all.accor.com
Ibis Abu Dhabi Gate Hotel – Special Summer Corporate Promotion: 20% discount on F&B and 50 per cent discount on laundry. all.accor.com
Bab Al Qasr Hotel and Residences – Special Summer: Rates from Dhs290. millenniumhotels.com
Hala Arjan by Rotana Abu Dhabi – Special Rates On Rooms: Starting from Dhs210. rotana.com
Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi – Book for Dhs283 including complimentary breakfast, lunch and dinner. dusit.com
Westin Abu Dhabi – 50 per cent off on second room bookings. marriott.com
Sheraton Abu Dhabi – Book a two-night minimum length of stay and enjoy two-day access to three Yas Theme Parks. marriott.com
With more yet to be announced.
Entertainment
One of the best ways to stay on top of new and relaunched fun in the city is to ensure you stay tuned to What’s On.
But for a few quick recommendations…
Multiple cultural sites are now open for visits in the capital. This includes the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Hosn and the Cultural Foundation.
Last week we also discovered that Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and Clymb will be welcoming back guests from July 29, 2020.
Shopping
There are huge sales and retail promotions across 3,500 retail outlets in Abu Dhabi as part of the Unbox Amazing Campaign.
Participating malls include Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Ain Mall, Al Foah Mall, Al Jimi Mall, Al Raha Mall, Al Wahda Mall, Barari Outlet Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, City Center Masdar, Deerfields, Fotouh Al Khair, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Hili Mall, Khalidyah Mall, Marina Mall, Mazyad Mall, Mushrif Mall, Ruwais Mall, World Trade Centre Mall and Yas Mall.
Dining
Abu Dhabi Culinary Season is underway and includes a huge raft of offers and special deals on the best cuisine in the city.
This includes What’s On’s own Big Brekkie Adventures – our sincere effort to help you #TravelThroughFood this summer.
