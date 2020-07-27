Stay safe, stay entertained, stay in luxury, staycay in Abu Dhabi…

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched a ‘Rediscover Abu Dhabi’ campaign to help residents and tourists get the best out of the emirate this summer.

Rediscover Abu Dhabi’s mission is to seek out and share great deals on an accessible, affordable range of luxury hotels and entertainment activities in Abu Dhabi.

It’s running in tandem with the DCT’s Go Safe scheme, the primary function of which is to provide a transparent, confidence-inspiring, high-level, certified safety and hygiene standard across Abu Dhabi attractions and facilities.

146 hotels in the capitals have now been given the Go Safe seal of safety approval.

And if you need a reminder of what’s waiting for you out there in Abu Dhabi, this beautiful video should put some warm shivers of civic pride up your spine.

But what can residents look forward to in terms of great deals on (safe) hotel stays and entertainment?

Staycations

Emirates Palace – Stay three nights or longer and receive up to 25 per cent off room rates. mandarinoriental.com

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island – Garden View Room starting from Dhs1,000 per night (inclusive of taxes). rixos.com

Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas – Rotana Staycation Summer Package: Rates starting from Dhs750 using booking code: RSPCKSUM20. rotana.com

Rosewood Abu Dhabi – 35 per cent off all suites. rosewoodhotels.com

Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort – beachside summer surprise, with rates starting from Dhs349. danathotels.com

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi – Grand Canal – 20 per cent off the bar menu for Bonvoy Members, guaranteed room upgrade and Dhs200 resort credit. ritzcarlton.com

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr – UAE Resident Offer: Get 25 per cent off room rates and 20 per cent off all F&B outlets. fairmont.com

St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort – Staycation Package: Dhs200 resort credit and complimentary water sports, butler services and breakfast. marriott.com

Jumeirah Etihad Towers – Up to 40 per cent off Best Available Rate and 20 per cent off F&B outlets. jumeirah.com

Beach Rotana – Rotana Staycation Package Summer: Rates from Dhs450 using booking code: RSPCKSUM20. rotana.com

Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana – Rotana Staycation Package Summer: Rates from Dhs365 using booking code: RSPCKSUM20. rotana.com

Park Rotana – Rotana Staycation Package Summer: Rates from Dhs310 using booking code: RSPCKSUM20. rotana.com

Al Ain Rotana – Rotana Staycation Package Summer: Rates from Dhs350 using booking code: RSPCKSUM20. rotana.com

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi – starting from Dhs275. Use booking code ‘Safe Home’ for the best deals. hyatt.com

Western Hotel Ghayathi – special summer offer, with a standard double room starting from Dhs249. western-hotels.com

Western Hotel Madinat Zayed – special summer offer, with a standard double room starting from Dhs 299. western-hotels.com

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche – special summer rates and packages, including Louvre Abu Dhabi and Yas Theme Parks access. sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Intercontinental Abu Dhabi – book now, pay later and get 10 per cent discount on the best available rate. abudhabi.intercontinental.com

Grand Continental Hotel Abu Dhabi – book and pay for two nights and get the third night free with the current summer promotion.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Residences Emirates Pearl – Summer Promotion: Stay for three nights, pay for two. hyatt.com

Novotel Abu Dhabi Gate – Special Summer Corporate Promotion: 20 per cent discount on F&B and 50 per cent discount on laundry. all.accor.com

Ibis Abu Dhabi Gate Hotel – Special Summer Corporate Promotion: 20% discount on F&B and 50 per cent discount on laundry. all.accor.com

Bab Al Qasr Hotel and Residences – Special Summer: Rates from Dhs290. millenniumhotels.com

Hala Arjan by Rotana Abu Dhabi – Special Rates On Rooms: Starting from Dhs210. rotana.com

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi – Book for Dhs283 including complimentary breakfast, lunch and dinner. dusit.com

Westin Abu Dhabi – 50 per cent off on second room bookings. marriott.com

Sheraton Abu Dhabi – Book a two-night minimum length of stay and enjoy two-day access to three Yas Theme Parks. marriott.com

With more yet to be announced.

Entertainment

One of the best ways to stay on top of new and relaunched fun in the city is to ensure you stay tuned to What’s On.

But for a few quick recommendations…

Multiple cultural sites are now open for visits in the capital. This includes the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Hosn and the Cultural Foundation.

Last week we also discovered that Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and Clymb will be welcoming back guests from July 29, 2020.

Shopping

There are huge sales and retail promotions across 3,500 retail outlets in Abu Dhabi as part of the Unbox Amazing Campaign.

Participating malls include Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Ain Mall, Al Foah Mall, Al Jimi Mall, Al Raha Mall, Al Wahda Mall, Barari Outlet Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, City Center Masdar, Deerfields, Fotouh Al Khair, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Hili Mall, Khalidyah Mall, Marina Mall, Mazyad Mall, Mushrif Mall, Ruwais Mall, World Trade Centre Mall and Yas Mall.

Dining Abu Dhabi Culinary Season is underway and includes a huge raft of offers and special deals on the best cuisine in the city. This includes What’s On’s own Big Brekkie Adventures – our sincere effort to help you #TravelThroughFood this summer.

Images: Provided/Getty