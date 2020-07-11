Pooling Abu Dhabi’s resources…

It probably hasn’t escaped your notice that hotel pools have been reopening across the city.

Many of them are offering the option to buy day passes, helping you beat the summer heat and give your ‘Gram followers some serious dip envy.

We’ve put together a guide to the best spots in town to live the life aquatic.

Note that bringing your own towel and mask is mandatory for all the below, and make sure you call in advance to check capacity levels.

Al Maya Island & Resort

These dreamy island resort is offering a pool and beach pass for Dhs199 (weekdays and weekends). You get a cool Dhs150 chunk of that back to spend on dining and drinking though.

Al Maya Island. Tel: (02) 667 7777

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl

It’s just Dhs150 for pool and beach access at the Grand Hyatt’s beautiful facilities whether you visit on a weekday or on a weekend. And the best part is, you get the full amount back to spend on food and drink. Now that really is the high life.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl, West Corniche, Corniche Rd, 8am to 8pm. Tel: (02) 510 1234, @grandhyattabudhabi

Adnaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi

Their pool pass daycation deal for example is available between Saturdays and Wednesdays and costs just Dhs350. That gets you access to a single or double hotel room between 9am and 9pm; pool access between 9am and 7pm; and Dhs150 back to spend on food and beverages at the bar.

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, 9am-11pm. Tel: (02) 596 1234, hyatt.com

The Courtyard by Marriott, World Trade Center

The Courtyard by Marriott, World Trade Center offers what is probably one of the best value pool passes we’ve seen. Its just Dhs50 for a full day (7am to 8pm) and is located within quick skipping distance of recently reopened Up & Below.

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, daily 7am to 8pm. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

InterContinental Abu Dhabi

InterContinental Abu Dhabi’s Bayshore Beach Club offers day pass access to the property’s extensive outdoor leisure facilities. These include the private beach, infinity pool, kids pool (although the slide is currently closed), gym and Bayshore restaurant. The locker rooms are currently unavailable (although outdoor showers are working), and you’ll have to bring your own towel and mask.

InterContinental, King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Dhs150 for weekday (Dhs180 for weekend). Tel: (02) 666 6888, abudhabi.intercontinental.com

Saadiyat Beach Club

Yes, thanks to the news that the emirate’s pools could begin reopening again – Saadiyat Beach Club can now offer two very different dips. There’s the soft white sand and tidal wash of the private beach, and the cool luxurious blues of the venue’s pool.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, 8am to 9pm, weekend rate Dhs375 for adults Dhs100 for children 15 and under. Book on the saadiyatbeachclub.ae website

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi

You can get hold of a weekday pool pass for just Dhs90 and a weekend one for Dhs150 at this Abu Dhabi resort.

Le Meridien, Tourist Club Area. Tel: (02) 644 6666

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort

It’s just Dhs100 for weekdays and Dhs130 for weekends at this smart Corniche hotel. There are daycation deals from Dhs299 with Dhs150 back to spend on food and beverage items.

Corniche Rd, Al Zahiyah. Tel: (02) 677 3333

Emirates Palace

During weekdays at Emirates Palace, adults can gain access to the pool and beach facilities from Dhs295 (with Dhs100 credit for Cascades restaurant). Kids aged four to 20 get in for Dhs150 with Dhs50 back as credit. At weekends, adults are Dhs390 and Dhs195 for kids four to 20.

Emirates Palace, Corniche Rd W – Al Ras Al Akhdar. Tel: (02) 690 7311

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa

Weekday access to the Westin’s pool and lush manicured gardens is just Dhs125 per adult (Dhs50 for kids). Weekends are available for Dhs175 per adult (Dhs50 for kids).

Make sure you bring a change of clothes, because there’s also a 2pm to 8pm daily happy hour on select beverages, at Lemon & Lime. The breathtaking green golf course views come for free.

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, 10am to 7pm, Tel: (02) 616 9999

Radisson BLU Abu Dhabi Corniche

This hotel has a beautiful pool complex that’s perfect for families. You can pick up weekday passes for Dhs150 and weekend ones for Dhs200. But the smart money goes on daycation deals (Dhs250 weekdays, Dhs350 weekends) with 30 per cent off food and beverages.

Corniche Road, Al Bateen. Tel: (02) 681 1900

