The design-focused, vibrant concept is set to open in October…

Every corner has a story at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, the new neighbourhood property in Dubai’s Downtown. It’s one of those places where each time you go, you notice something new. The story of this hotel remains true to its location, digging deep into the heritage of the UAE and seamlessly blending the old with the contemporary.

Found close to the banks of the Dubai Canal, much of the story surrounds the Creek and how it flows from ‘Old Dubai’ to the cosmopolitan landscape of Downtown Dubai. Wooden crates line the walls of each bedroom, with mother of pearl tiles in the ensuite and fairytale-inspired wallpaper depicting abra boats floating above Burj Khalifa.

The ground floor houses a juice bar and reading nook, which features art and books provided by the Alserkal Arts Foundation, Tashkeel and XVA gallery. Art plays a big part in the hotel’s aesthetic, with each floor dedicated to a different artist from the foundation.

Behind the check-in desk is a modern alternative to canvas, called ‘data art’. The digital 3D-illusion piece has you asking many questions – the first being ‘can I touch it?’ (The answer likely being no.)

Open Sesame is the name of the all day dining concept – a community space to come with friends and share ideas over a Café Rider Custom Roastery coffee. There’s an outdoor terrace too with a custom smoothie/cocktail bar and huge water feature on the wall.

A not-so-secret bar can be found behind a hidden door, the design of which was inspired by the graffiti of Satwa. It’s a large bar with plenty of high and low seating, plus an outdoor area for the smokers. Expert mixologists are ready to turn ‘Off The Wall’ into the number one cocktail bar in the city.

On the second floor is a state-of-the-art gym, a yoga studio where classes will take place, two treatment rooms and a 25-metre outdoor pool. We’re not sure if we’re most excited about the Instagrammable nest-like woven pods hanging above the pool or the Aperol-themed bar called Orange Feels.

Pet owners will be pleased to know they can bring their four-legged friends along to stay, and there’s a specialised menu designed just for the furry companions. Each room has a slightly different design, whether its a custom Dubai skyline rug, a retro robot ornament, bespoke shisha pipe lamp, or traditional carved wooden wardrobe.

Hotel Indigo is due to open in October, with rates starting from Dhs349 per night including breakfast.

hotelindigo.com/dubai

Images: Provided