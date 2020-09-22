Enjoy stays from Dhs240 per night…

Given the year we’ve all had, we’re sure everyone often finds themselves gazing into the distance, and dreaming of a staycation in a luxury hotel somewhere, with sandy beaches, crystal blue pools, and your every need catered for.

What if you could have all of that from just Dhs240 per night? Top luxury Dubai hotel, Fairmont, The Palm, is launching a 24-hour flash sale, with room rates from as little as Dhs240. It’s valid on stays between September 24 and December 24, 2020.

The amazing 24-hour flash sale starts from 12am on Thursday, September 24, so make sure you don’t miss it. The Arabian-themed resort is perfect for any stay, whether it’s a family affair, friendly catch up or romantic getaway for two.

Included in the offer is an overnight stay in a comfortable and relaxing room or suite, plus access to the resort’s sandy stretch of private beach, which gives its visitors undisturbed views of the Dubai Marina skyline. Trust us. They’re epic.

The hotel boasts no less than six swimming pools, which are temperature-controlled, to help you cool off from the hot Dubai temperatures. There are designated adults and family pools, so you can choose which is best for you.

As well as access to eleven dining experiences in the hotel resort itself, you’ll also have access to the board walk that runs alongside Palm West Beach – one of the upcoming spots in Dubai – which has a number of F&B outlets already open.

In the mood for some retail therapy? Not a problem. Nakheel Mall – the fabulous new mall on the Palm Jumeirah – is just a stone’s throw away, so you can stretch your legs and walk over there. There’s entertainment such as a cinema there, too.

Fairmont, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 24-hour flash sale on Thursday, September 24. Book your discounted stay here.

