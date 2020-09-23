Feel as though you’ve stepped back in time with this iconic historical hotel…

Dubai’s very own piece of history will be opening its doors for the first time since March on Thursday October 1. The 13-deck hotel is already accepting bookings and preparing to reopen its restaurants, including The Pavilion – an alfresco dining concept over looking the Port Mina Rashid Yacht Club.

The fifty-three year old ship has been on an incredible journey throughout its life, travelling the world 25 times before coming to retire in the UAE. The Queen Elizabeth II now operates as a floating hotel, with 224 refurbished rooms and suites, dining, entertainment and events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Elizabeth 2 (@qe2dubai) on Sep 18, 2020 at 2:15am PDT

QE2 recently received the Dubai Assured stamp from Dubai Tourism, the Department of Economic Development and Dubai Municipality demonstrate that the highest safety standards and protocols are now in place, and the iconic hotel is ready to reopen to the public.

Prices to stay overnight on the QE2 start from Dhs435 per room per night, including breakfast. This is for a Captain’s Room, or you can opt for a Captain’s Room with a balcony for Dhs473, excluding the taxes and fees.

Dining options on the ship include the recently refurbished Queen’s Grill, a modern British Bistro; The Golden Lion, QE2’s traditional English pub and Lido, a huge open all-day dining concept. The QE2 was also recently awarded the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice award, an accolade only awarded to the top 10 per cent of hotels worldwide.

This week marked the 53rd anniversary since reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II revealed the QE2 to the public for the first time. The ship went on to host 2.5 million people and visit the United States of America 812 times.

QE2, Port Mina Rashid, reopens October 1. qe2.com