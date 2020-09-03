From toilet roll cake to juicy Japanese sandos…

Following the success of his first namesake restaurant, Reif Othman is back with another concept, this time on Palm Jumeirah. Kushi by Reif can be found in the popular Depachika Food Hall, within Nakheel Mall, home to many other well-known eateries including Lime Tree Café, Kilikio by Mythos and 1762.

Taking inspiration from Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Kushi by Reif is the paired back little sibling. Focusing on some of his most popular dishes Reif’s new menu features the famous Japanese ‘sando’, as well as kushi skewers, ramen, donburi rice bowls, gyoza dumplings and more.

Eagle eyed Instagrammers will have seen Reif’s pandemic creation – the infamous and highly realistic toilet roll cake – which made its way to many Dubai residents’ homes during the lockdown period. You’ll be able to enjoy this, and several other cakes which have been given their own Japanese twist at the Depachika restaurant.

The new spot promises to offer ‘a compact menu of simple Japanese soul food cooked with world-class ingredients for an affordable price in your neighbourhood’. Prices start from Dhs28 and range up to Dhs158, so there’s something to suit every taste and budget.

Elsewhere in Depachika, you’ll find a broad mix of cuisines, cooking styles and flavours. Prime Gourmet is the latest spot to open in the food hall, a retail spot where customers can pick up natural, without added hormones, and antibiotic-free produce including Angus and Wagyu beef.

Sandy El Hayek, Food & Beverage Manager at Nakheel Malls, said: “Right from the outset, we wanted to differentiate with Depachika, by showcasing locally developed concepts in one food hall destination – mainly from brands backed by Dubai-based artisans, entrepreneurs and break- through talent. Our two latest additions – Prime Gourmet and Kushi by Reif – are both trendsetters in their respective fields of butchery and Japanese cuisine.”

Kushi by Reif, Depachika Food Hall, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, open now daily, 10am to 10pm. @kushibyreif

Images: Provided