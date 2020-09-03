This new hidden gem is about to become your go-to spot for great food and ambience…

There’s a new Mediterranean-inspired restaurant opening at The Pointe this month, on Monday September 7.

It’s named Il Passaggio, meaning ‘passage’ in Italian, because it has one running through the middle of the restaurant, with open kitchens on each side. Guests can happily peer in and whet their appetite by observing the preparation of pastries, desserts, bread, pizza and more.

The homegrown Palm Jumeirah spot has an instant family feel, with welcoming, friendly staff ready to explain the concept and menu in detail. A bright venue is achieved through a greenhouse-inspired angled roof design and bi-folding doors which look out to the soon-to-open Pointe fountains and Royal Atlantis hotel.

Il Passaggio cleverly balances classic and contemporary styles throughout, with vintage-inspired display units, retro black and white prints on the walls, marble table tops and large spherical bulbs hanging from above.

Sage green accents and curved structures have been used throughout to create an art deco aesthetic that reminds us of a Parisian railway station. Guests can choose between free-standing tables, a large group dining area, or even pull up a chair in front of the open kitchen to watch the masters at work.

The menu is every bit as satisfying as the interiors, as Il Passaggio will be serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. A reasonably priced array of Mediterranean dishes includes an expansive breakfast menu featuring the best French toast we’ve ever tasted (bold but true) and a truffle croissant with perfectly scrambled egg.

For the mains you can choose from a wide range of pizza or pasta dishes, including a family recipe ‘Mama’s lasagna’. For a more meaty appetite, check out the char-grilled fillet steak using USDA Prime tenderloin, or the lamb shank with pesto risotto. Just save some room for a side of halloumi fries with sun-dried tomato hummus.

To finish, you can expect a range of traditional Mediterranean desserts such as tiramisu and crème brûlée. Alternatively opt for a dish inspired closer to home in the form of a saffron milk cake. The restaurant isn’t licensed but you will find a selection of tasty fresh juices and smoothies to balance out the carb-fest you’ll no doubt indulge in.

Il Passaggio, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Sunday to Thursday 9am to 10pm, Friday and Saturday 8am to 10pm, opens Monday September 7. Tel: (04) 587 3111. @ilpassaggio_dxb

Images: Pradeep Mohan and Shazia Mirza