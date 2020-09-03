‘Get battered’…

Are you a fan of the traditional British dish, fish and chips? Well, your time has come as the hearty meal is officially getting celebrated on Friday, September 4. Plenty of Dubai’s most popular British-style restaurants are serving them up, so prepare to ‘get battered’…

Reform Social & Grill

Head to popular British gastropub, Reform on Friday, September 4 and tuck into a loaded plate of fish and chips, accompanied by popular sauces such as tartare and ketchup. Every fish and chips order comes with a free pint of beer or house white wine for Dhs125.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, open 8am to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

The Rose & Crown

For a ‘proper’ British pub-style experience, check out The Rose & Crown. With its brass fixtures, dark woods and cushy leather seating, you’ll get the authentic experience. There’s even a pool table, too. You can enjoy a plate of traditional fish and chips for Dhs75 or get the ‘mini’ version for Dhs30 on Friday, September 4. This size is perfect for adults who prefer a smaller portion or for children.

The Rose & Crown, The Atrium at Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, open 11am to 2pm daily. Tel: (04) 437 0022. @theroseandcrowndubai

Spike Bar & Restaurant

You’ll find Spike Bar & Restaurant nestled in a great first floor spot, overlooking the golf course at Emirates Golf Club (so make sure to grab a seat outside when the weather cools down). Tuck into its traditional beer-battered Atlantic cod, mushy peas and chips for a wallet-friendly Dhs82.

Spike Bar & Restaurant, Emirates Golf Club, Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 10am to 12am. Tel: (04) 417 9842. dubaigolf.com/spike

McGettigan’s

For an Irish take on the classic dish, head to any of the McGettigan’s Dubai branches (ie. JLT, Souk Madinat Jumeirah and more). The hearty cod and chips dish is served with mushy peas, tartare sauce and a lemon wedge, and is priced at Dhs96.

McGettigan’s, various locations, Dubai. mcgettigans.com

The Scene by Simon Rimmer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Scene By Simon Rimmer (@thescenebysimonrimmer_dxb) on Jul 15, 2020 at 12:30am PDT

For traditional fish and chips with some amazing Dubai Marina views, look no further than The Scene by Simon Rimmer, which you can find at popular spot Pier 7. Its fish and chips come with mushy peas, priced at Dhs119. Add a boat of curry sauce for Dhs15.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open Sat to Wed 10am to 12am, Thurs and Fri, 10am to 2am. Tel: (04) 422 2328. thescenebysimmonrimmer.com

The Duck Hook

Fancy your fish and chips with epic golf course views? Check out The Duck Hook which is nestled on the Dubai Hills golf course. This restaurant doesn’t mess around with portion sizes, so make sure you go with an empty stomach. It’s priced at Dhs115.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club, open 6.30am to 12am daily. Tel: 800 666353. facebook.com/theduckhookdxb