Whether you’re staying at home because you adhering to social distancing or just relaxing after a tiring day at the office, there’s still plenty you can do in the comfort of your own home.

Here are 3 online events that will keep you occupied this month.

Be wowed by a mentalist and illusionist

Have your mind-read through the computer screens with Wayne Hoffman with this online 60-minute show. Audiences are invited for a one-on-one or group interaction via Zoom with the award-winning mentalist for just Dhs30. The illusionist has appeared on The Today Show, Animal Planet, The Ellen Degeneres Show and more. On September 24, he will interact virtually with volunteers, reading minds, predicting actions – so be ready to be blown away. Tickets are selling out fast, so book your spot here.

Wayne Hoffman-Mentalist & Illusionist via BookMyShow, 8.30pm on Sept 24, Dhs30 onwards. ae.bookmyshow.com/dubai/events

Get fit for free

Dubai Sports Council has announced plans for a four-day fitness activation for all UAE residents taking part from September 17 to 20. You will gain free access to many of the country’s fitness facilities, but there’s plenty to keep you going online. Tough Mudder and Les Mills Middle East for instance, will be hosting free fitness classes on its social media. Get all the details and keep up to date with the latest information here.

fitness4everybody.ae

Try a multi-sensory experience online

Catch a unique, interactive show titled ‘As Far As Isolation Goes’ by Tania El Khoury and Basel Zaraa online via Zoom. The one-on-one 15-minute experience will force you to engage with the inhumanities faced by refugees in detention centres and their experiences with a mental health system that disregards their political and emotional contexts. You will be asked to physically display your emotions by drawing on yourself so keep a medium black permanent marker pen ready. You will also need headphones, a glass of water, paintbrush of any size and tissue or cloth. Tickets cost Dhs52.50 and can be purchased here.

nyuad-artscenter.org

Images: provided