Stephen Carlin, Pierre Hollins and Sally-Anne Hayward headline the UAE’s comedy club this month…

Planning a night out? Why not make it a fun one filled with tonnes of belly laughter and stitches (the good kind).

You don’t have to look far as Laughter Factory, the Middle East’s longest-running comedy club has just announced its next line-up of comedians.

The month of September sees Stephen Carlin, Pierre Hollins and Sally-Anne Hayward providing the humour that’s guaranteed to tickle your funny bones from Thursday September 17 to Friday September 25.

Meet the comedians

Stephen Carlin

The comedian has just completed his latest show, ‘Pickwickian’ at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival which was completely sold out. His growing fan base is thanks to his original, insightful material and his accomplished delivery done in a deadpan Scottish brogue. Carlin has supported Stewart Lee, Stephen Merchant and Tom Stade on their British tours and has even authored a Comedy Blog, which hilariously exposes the many facets of a life lived in comedy.

Pierre Hollins

Pierre is a comedy circuit favourite and has headlined clubs throughout the UK, Europe, Middle East and Asia. Not only is he an enjoyable comedian, but he used to perform as a comedy acrobat and unicyclist. His first guitar was a one-string electric squash racquet which he still uses at festival gigs. Easy-going and joyful, his acts are laced and juxtaposed with pathos and reality that only an experienced comedian can bring.

Sally-Anne Hayward

Exceptionally funny, Sally-Anne Hayward has performed stand up comedy in all five continents of the world. Her confident persona and quick wit have rapidly made her a much sought-after comedian and she’s a regular at Glastonbury Festival plus an accomplished radio presenter with stage and TV acting credentials. The award-winning comedian has appeared at a numerous amount of Edinburgh Fringe shows and is currently supporting Sarah Millican on tour.

Tickets:

Here are the dates and locations for the month of September:

Thursday September 17 and Friday September 18 – Movenpick JBR, Dubai *

Saturday September 19 – Zabeel House by Jumeirah The Greens

Thursday September 24 – Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights, Dubai

Friday September 25 – Hilton Dubai Jumeirah *

*Note: one item of food needs to be purchased at Movenpick JBR and Hilton Dubai Jumeirah.

The show begins at 8.30pm, so plan accordingly.

Tickets are priced at Dhs160 and are available here.

It’s also worth noting that if you can rustle up five mates to join you, you’ll get your ticket on the house.

The Laughter Factory, several locations, from September 17 to Friday September 25, show begins at 8.30pm, Tel: (050) 878 6728, thelaughterfactory.com

Images: provided