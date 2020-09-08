Calling all art lovers…

If you have come to realize your diary is filled with dinners, brunches and coffee dates with friends, consider visiting an art gallery to shake the routine up a bit.

We’ve rounded up a list of four must-see art exhibitions taking place this September for you to add to your to-do list.

Opera Gallery

Titled ‘Summer Mix’, this art exhibition features works of art from emerging and highly recognized international contemporary artists. Standouts are the metal sculptors created by Xavier Mascaro, a famous sculpture artist from Spain. Though a graduate in painting, the artist shifted his focus to sculptures progressing slowly from bronze and tin to iron. His work focuses largely on motifs such as heads, depictions of animals, armours and more.

Opera Gallery Dubai, DIFC, Gate Village Building 3, Dubai, open Sun to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thur 10am to midnight, Fri 2pm to 9pm and Sat 11am to 9pm. Tel: (04) 323 0909. operagallery.com

Green Art Gallery

‘How do landscapes (both territorial and cultural) shift as carriers of cyclical time? Can we translate volatile geographies into architectures of memory?’ These are amongst the questions Hera Büyüktaşcıyan delves into in her second solo exhibition ‘On Stones and Palimpsests’ at Green Art Gallery. With a focus on territorial divisions and historical ruptures in different cities across time, she unravels unstable spaces across a variety of mediums from drawings to sculptures and even videos. The exhibition begins on September 19 and runs until November 7.

Green Art Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, exhibition runs from Sept 19 to Nov 7 from 11am to 5pm. Tel: (04) 346 9305. gagallery.com

Jameel Arts Centre

Jameel Arts Centre has several exhibitions going on but Lubna’s Chowdhary ‘Metropolis’ is probably one you shouldn’t miss. It has been at the centre for a while now, but the exhibition closes on October 1 – so, if you haven’t already, now’s the time to go see it. The exhibit consists of 1000 homemade clay sculptures put together to create a lively cityscape. It took the artist a whopping 26 years to complete.

Another must-visit exhibit while your there is This whole time there were no land mines by Lawrence Abu Hamdan. It includes an audio-video installation using mobile phone-recorded footage and audio recordings from 2011 from ‘shouting valley’ in Golan Heights, Syria.

Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, Sat to Wed 10am to 6pm, Fri noon to 8pm, Tue closed, Tel: (04) 04 873 9800. jameelartscentre.org

Tashkeel

Tashkeel will be hosting its first exhibition as part of its Autumn season on September 22. The solo exhibition ‘Recesses’ by Chafa Ghaddar shines a new light on the ancient mural-making technique of fresco by challenging the ‘wall’ and the idea of completion. It combines paper, painting, fresco and other media as a territory of skin, offering viewers an intimate and challenging experience of touch, colour, texture and material. Bookings are a must and there are guided tours also available upon request.

Tashkeel Studio and Gallery, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, open Sat to Thurs starting Sept 22 to Oct 25, 10am and 7pm, free. Tel: (04) 336 3313. tashkeel.org

Images: provided