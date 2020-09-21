Did you spot any?

With its stunning restaurant scene, luxury hotels, gorgeous beaches (and so much more), bathed in almost year-round sunshine, it’s no wonder that Dubai has become one of the top places in the world to live and holiday in.

Celebrities happen to agree, with many A-listers (and B, C and D-listers) having visited the glittering emirate over the years. Due to recent travel restrictions, we haven’t seen as many visiting, and we’ve missed them.

In the last week however, some huge celebrity names have been spotted in the city. From British boxer Amir Khan to US rap superstar, 50 Cent, here are all the celebrities we’ve spotted in the UAE this week…

50 Cent

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Sep 19, 2020 at 9:36am PDT

When it comes to A-list rappers, US performer, 50 Cent certainly fits the ‘superstar’ bill. Reportedly in town on business, the superstar camped out in Palazzo Versace’s Imperial Suite, an opulent two-bedroom abode that can cost as much as Dhs150,000 a night during peak season. The Window Shopper hitmaker was also spotted dining at the resort’s acclaimed Italian restaurant, Vanitas, where he met up with 365 Days star, Michele Morrone.

Michele Morrone

Italian actor Michele Morrone has gained international recognition after starring in Netflix film, 365 Days this year. He also models for fashion brand Guess, and boasts 10.6 million followers on Instagram. He was spotted in Dubai at Palazzo Versace over the weekend – meeting up with none other than 50 Cent. He’s no stranger to Dubai or the lavish hotel, as he was last seen there in July.

Amir Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) on Sep 18, 2020 at 1:31pm PDT

Champion British boxer Amir Khan was in Dubai for the launch event of new luxury lifestyle app, ‘X’ by OJ Lifestyle. Whilst there, he announced his plans to move to the city with his wife and three children, where he is setting up a new boxing gym, and revealed he has been in talks with Dubai Sports Council. According to his Instagram page, whilst he’s been here, he’s paid a visit to The Meat Co. in Downtown Dubai.

Yungen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yungen (@foreveryungs) on Sep 14, 2020 at 7:23am PDT

The British rapper, Yungen is responsible for 2017 smash hit song Bestie, on which he collaborated with Yxng Bane. He was in the city to perform that very track at the launch event for new luxury lifestyle app, ‘X’ by OJ Lifestyle, on Tuesday, September 15.

Images: Social