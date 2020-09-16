It’s no secret that celebrities are a fan of our amazing city…

With its concrete jungle, year-round sunshine, endless pools, beach clubs, restaurants, malls, attractions and so much more, it’s no wonder that Dubai has become one of the world’s top cities to visit and live in.

Celebrities happen to agree, with everyone from A-list movie stars such as Will Smith, to UK actress Michelle Keegan and sport stars including tennis ace, Roger Federer lauding the city.

Now, famous British boxer, Amir Khan has announced his plans to move to Dubai and open a gym.

The news came on Tuesday, September 16, at the launch night of brand new luxury lifestyle app, “X” by OJ Lifestyle, which gives its members exclusive access to some of Dubai’s top restaurants, daily necessities, and luxe experiences.

Amir Khan is a friend of Omar Jackson, the person behind “X” by OJ Lifestyle and was there to support the launch night. It’s not yet clear when or where the boxer will choose to live when he makes the big move to Dubai.

Also revealed at the launch: a new boxing gym is coming to Dubai. The new sports facility is a collaboration between Amir Khan and Omar Jackson and, whilst we’re not sure when it will open, we’re betting it will be popular when it does.

Whilst talking about the new venture, and his move to Dubai, Khan revealed that he had been in talks with the Dubai Sports Council. He said, “moving here will be a challenge for myself to open more doors for boxing, so that’s what I’m going to do”.

Since he landed in Dubai, Khan has posted a picture to his Instagram leaning against a luxury Rolls Royce whilst at the beach. He’s no stranger to the city, having visited numerous times before.

Images: Social