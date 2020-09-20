The megawatt rapper was spotted in the UAE over the weekend…

There’s nothing understated about American rapper 50 Cent, so it should come as no surprise to learn that he checked into one of Dubai’s most lavish hotel suites over the weekend.

Reportedly in town on business, the superstar camped out in Palazzo Versace’s Imperial Suite, an opulent two-bedroom abode that can cost as much as Dhs150,000 a night during peak season. What’s On checked into Palazzo Versace’s palatial Imperial Suite back in March and here’s what we found…

As you’d expect from the Versace brand, when it comes to the suite’s rococo decor, more is more. The iconic Versace emblem graces everything from teacups and cushions to mosaic floors.

The two bedrooms are kitted out with Versace silks and crisp linens, leading to showstopping Carrara marble bathrooms that wouldn’t look out of place in a 50 Cent music video.

There’s a pool table, personal gym, and dining table to accommodate a whole entourage, but the real star of the show is the expansive outdoor terrace, complete with private swimming pool and jacuzzi.

50 Cent isn’t the first megastar to make himself at home in Palazzo Versace Dubai. Jordyn Woods, Jennifer Lopez, Akon and Jason Derulo have all stayed at the lavish property – Derulo even chose the suite’s private pool as a backdrop for one of his infamous Instagram photoshoots.

And most recently, 365 Days star Michele Morrone caused a stir when he was snapped in the suite’s pool, causing a rush of fans to the hotel.

During his stay, 50 Cent met with Palazzo Versace’s managing director, Monther Darwish, and was spotted dining at the resort’s acclaimed Italian restaurant, Vanitas.

Imperial Suite, Palazzo Versace, Al Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, from Dhs80,000 per night. palazzoversace.ae

Images: Provided/Instagram