Anyone who’s seen the 180-minute spectacle starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie – The Wolf of Wall Street – should know what to expect from a namesake brunch.

Bull & Bear has given the name a small twist though, and will launch ‘The Bull of Wall Street’ brunch on Friday October 2. Expect an eighties-themed experience at the New York-inspired Waldorf Astoria DIFC venue.

A live band will be on-hand to perform a selection of iconic 80’s and 90’s hits. You can expect an energetic atmosphere which will pay homage to the Martin Scorsese film – although they won’t be throwing anyone at a velcro target.

The stylish restaurant can be found on the 18th floor, with views of the surrounding Downtown Dubai area. It has high ceilings and a huge bull statue just like the one you’d find on Wall Street.

On the menu you’ll find premium signature dishes such as wagyu beef tartare with slow cooked egg yolk and saffron aioli and beef rossini accompanied by foie gras and truffle sauce as well as palamos octopus topped with lemon eggplant purée, shaved fennel salad and chimichurri.

The brunch will take palce from 1pm to 4pm and there will be two packages available. The soft option is priced at Dhs290 or for Dhs450 you can enjoy bubbles, house beer and a selection of cocktails including spritzers.

It’s the first time that Bull & Bear has launched a Friday brunch, so you can expect big things when it launches on October 2. Make sure to get your reservations in early to avoid disappointment as we predict it to get booked up fast.

Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Burj Damman, DIFC, launches Friday Oct 2, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs290 soft drinks, Dhs450 bubbles. Tel: (04) 515 9888. @bullandbear.difc

