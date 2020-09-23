Get ready for a brand new look from the mega-venue…

The long-awaited return of one of Dubai’s most popular nightlife venues will be happening on Wednesday September 30. Soho Garden has announced it will reopen to the public with a ‘new look’ and four exciting events throughout the week. Details on the new appearance are yet to be revealed.

Kicking off on Wednesday is the ladies’ night, Soho Social. Girls can get a specially designed brunch menu for Dhs99 with food and drinks, while guys can enjoy the same for Dhs250 between 8pm and 11pm. Reservations are required, so be sure to call ahead before you turn up.

On Thursdays its time for ‘The Soho Garden Experience’ with resident DJs Mar+Mer, Jean B, Adam Graca & Alfie providing a lounge vibe from 8pm. Guests can choose between the international a la carte menu or a brunch package for Dhs250 from 8pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soho Garden DXB (@sohogardendxb) on Sep 21, 2020 at 8:22am PDT

Discover your new Friday night hangout spot with ‘Fridays at Soho’. The venue will be filled with a soundtrack from Jixo & Danz as well as Soho’s resident DJs so you can expect good vibes all through the night.

Finally, if you love old school R&B, Saturday nights are the time you’ll want to head to Soho Garden. From 8pm, girls can enjoy a ladies’ night menu for Dhs99 or all guests can choose the full brunch package for Dhs250. Adam Graca will be providing the tunes from throughout the decades.

The venue will be open daily from 8pm to 4am, and have all the social distancing measures in place. Spaces will be limited and bookings are strongly advised throughout the week to avoid disappointment.

Recently, a few of Dubai’s favourite nightlife spots have reopened as lounge-style restaurants, including 1Oak, Toy Room and Secret Room.

Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Nad Al Sheba, open daily from Sept 30, 8pm to 4am, bookings required. Tel: (052) 388 8849. sohogardendxb.com