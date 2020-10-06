6 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week

It’s set to be a fun-filled week in Dubai…

It’s the start of a brand new week here in Dubai and as always, we’re here to bring you the very best things to do in Dubai this week. From a heart-raising thrilling activity to a new business lunch deal and an arty experience, we’ve rounded up six amazing things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday October 11

1. Get your adrenaline fix

EKart Zabeel has moved to the rooftop of The Dubai Mall, giving visitors the chance to race around the track at top speeds with a backdrop of Burj Khalifa. You can take on the challenge day or night, as the attraction opens at 3pm and runs until 10pm on weekdays, or 2pm ’til midnight on weekends. Prices for the experience start from Dhs75 which includes a timed session, safety briefing, your jumpsuit and helmet as well as have your lap time recorded and shared.

EKart Zabeel, The Dubai Mall Zabeel, Al Khail, Downtown Dubai, Sunday to Thursday 3pm to 10pm, Friday and Saturday 2pm to 12am, Dhs75. Tel: (800) 38224 6255. ekartzabeel.ae

2. Cook your own beef wellington (with a little help)

If you dream of being able to create Folly by Nick & Scott’s tasty beef wellington for yourself, help is at hand. The dynamic duo have created a DIY box complete with everything you need to make the perfect dish at home. Not only that but it comes with truffled chive potatoes, honey roasted carrots and a roasted beef short rib and red wine jus – yum!

Order via ChatFood, GatesWay app or What’s App (0)58 108 2464, Dhs495 including delivery.

Monday October 12

3. Upgrade your lunch break

Shake up your work week with a brand new business lunch deal at 99 Sushi. For Dhs149 guests can enjoy four courses of delicious Japanese cuisine every week day between 12pm and 3.30pm. It’s an omakase style menu consisting of dishes such as spicy tuna tartar and salmon flambé nigiri as well as outside skirt steak or quail egg nigiri with black truffle.

99 Sushi, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 3.30pm, Dhs149. Tel: (04) 547 2241. 99sushibar.com

Tuesday October 13

4. Treat yourself to a girls’ night

There’s a new ladies’ night in town, happening every Tuesday at The Scene. The popular Pier 7 venue has launched its ‘Endless Sparkles’ event, where girls can enjoy a main course and two hours of unlimited drinks for Dhs149, or three hours for Dh199. Drinks include sparkling wine and house spirits, while on the food menu you’ll find crispy skinned salmon, seafood pesto rigatoni, vegan cajun cauliflower, crispy jerk chicken and Simon’s chicken caesar.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tuesdays, 6pm onwards, from Dhs149. Tel: (04) 422 2328. thescenebysimmonrimmer.com

Wednesday October 14

5. Enjoy art in a new way

A new digital art attraction is opening at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah which will be a must-visit attraction, art lover or not. The 1,800 meters art space will display digital shows that combine high-end technology with classical art complete with stunning visual effects, classical music and surround sound. The inaugural exhibition will showcase nine artists including Claude Monet, Vincent Van Gogh, Edvard Munch and more.

Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA), Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, opening on Oct 13, ticket prices start from Dhs75 for adults and Dhs45 for children. Tel:(0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

6. Put your general knowledge to the test

Love quizzes? Love bingo? How about a night of both? That’s what you’ll find at Palm Bay every Wednesday evening. Each week has a different theme, starting with disco, followed by pop, Netflix, red carpet and social media. There will be three rounds for the quiz and two rounds of bingo, so if your general knowledge isn’t up to scratch, hopefully your luck will be. Entry to join in the fun is priced at Dhs150 which includes two dishes and two house beverages.