We always knew there was something special about this city…

TripAdvisor has just announced the winners of the ‘Best Destinations in the World – Travelers’ Choice Awards’ for 2020… and Dubai has faired very nicely, thank you very much.

Not only has it scored the top gong in the Middle East region, Dubai has also been named the 12th most popular destination in the world.



The online travel site has collated data from its users to come up with this illustrious list. Its website reads: “Every year, we pull together all the reviews, ratings, and saves that travelers share from across the globe — and use that info to spotlight the very best. The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best awards celebrates them all.”

TripAdvisor suggests it is Dubai’s mix of “modern culture with history, adventure with world-class shopping and entertainment” that make it such a hit with international travellers.

For the ultimate Dubai experience, TripAdvisor suggests you “catch a show at the Dubai Opera, see downtown form atop the Burj Khalifa and spend an afternoon along Dubai Creek exploring the gold, textile and spice souks.”

“If you’re looking for thrills,” it continues, “float about the desert dunes in a hot air balloon, climb aboard a high-speed ride at IMG Worlds of Adventure or skydive over the Palm Jumeirah.”

2020’s Most Popular Destinations in the World

London, UK Paris, France Crete, Greece Bali, Indonesia Rome, Italy Phuket, Thailand Sicily, Italy Majorca, Balearic Islands Barcelona, Spain Istanbul, Turkey Goa, India Dubai, UAE Dominican Republic Bangkok, Thailand Hanoi, Vietnam Prague, Czech Republic Hoi An, Vietnam Rhodes, Dodecanese Cuba Siem Reap, Cambodia

For more on the TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Awards, visit: tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Destinations-cPopular-g1

Images: Unsplash