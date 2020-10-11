We always knew there was something special about this city…

TripAdvisor has just announced the winners of the ‘Best Destinations in the World – Travelers’ Choice Awards’ for 2020… and Dubai has faired very nicely, thank you very much.

Not only has it scored the top gong in the Middle East region, Dubai has also been named the 12th most popular destination in the world.

You might also like

This Dubai icon has been ranked in the top 10 per cent of global attractions
The UAE has been ranked the third safest country in the world


The online travel site has collated data from its users to come up with this illustrious list. Its website reads: “Every year, we pull together all the reviews, ratings, and saves that travelers share from across the globe — and use that info to spotlight the very best. The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best awards celebrates them all.”

TripAdvisor suggests it is Dubai’s mix of “modern culture with history, adventure with world-class shopping and entertainment” that make it such a hit with international travellers.

For the ultimate Dubai experience, TripAdvisor suggests you “catch a show at the Dubai Opera, see downtown form atop the Burj Khalifa and spend an afternoon along Dubai Creek exploring the gold, textile and spice souks.”

“If you’re looking for thrills,” it continues, “float about the desert dunes in a hot air balloon, climb aboard a high-speed ride at IMG Worlds of Adventure or skydive over the Palm Jumeirah.”

2020’s Most Popular Destinations in the World

  1. London, UK
  2. Paris, France
  3. Crete, Greece
  4. Bali, Indonesia
  5. Rome, Italy
  6. Phuket, Thailand
  7. Sicily, Italy
  8. Majorca, Balearic Islands
  9. Barcelona, Spain
  10. Istanbul, Turkey
  11. Goa, India
  12. Dubai, UAE
  13. Dominican Republic
  14. Bangkok, Thailand
  15. Hanoi, Vietnam
  16. Prague, Czech Republic
  17. Hoi An, Vietnam
  18. Rhodes, Dodecanese
  19. Cuba
  20. Siem Reap, Cambodia

For more on the TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Awards, visit: tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Destinations-cPopular-g1

Images: Unsplash