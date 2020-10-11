The restaurant has spent a stint as a pop up in DIFC during the summer months…

Here at What’s On we love a chic rooftop bar, and there’s few that have left as much as a lasting impression as pan-Latin restaurant La Mezcaleria. After being away for a while, it’s back at its original home in Business Bay from October 13.

During the summer months, you could enjoy La Mezcaleria as a pop-up in DIFC, but as of Thursday, it will reopen on the 27th floor of The Oberoi, in the space formerly occupied by Iris. Expect its popular brunches, dinner deals and lots more when it does.

The setting is stunning, with Latin influences throughout. There’s a glossed blue-mosaic bar with flourescent green and blue high stools, and a more casual seating area, both where you can tuck into freshly-prepared cocktails and authentic Mexican bites.

The terrace is open-aired and offers stunning views of the glittering skyscrapers in the Business Bay area. A happy hour will run from 6pm to 8.30pm, Saturday to Thursday, offering 50 per cent off selected drinks and 30 per cent off food.

It’s Taco Tuesday every Tuesday night from 8pm to 11pm, with unlimited tacos and free-flowing beverages. The soft drinks package is priced at Dhs165, with margaritas it’s Dhs230, and for house drinks it’s Dhs300.

For those who love to brunch, there are plenty of options. A night brunch runs every Wednesday from 9pm to 12am. Sip on free-flowing soft drinks for Dhs160, or opt for the wine and beer package, priced at Dhs220. For spirits, cocktails and Prosecco included, it’s Dhs310.

A Friday brunch runs from 1pm to 5pm, with packages priced from Dhs175. There’s also an after brunch package on a Friday, with free-flow priced from Dhs140. A Sunday ladies’ night rounds things off with three hours of unlimited drinks.

La Mezcaleria, The Oberoi, Business Bay, Dubai, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (050) 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb

Images: Jade Wills Photography