Experience paradise without leaving the country…

Seeing as a lot of us haven’t been able to travel this year, African + Eastern (A+E) has teamed up with a Mexican beer brand to bring paradise to you. The Local Paradise activation will see venues across the city offer up great deals and prizes to beer drinkers. Various bars, restaurants, A+E stores and selected bottle shops will be giving away prizes between now and November 30.

Anyone who purchases a bucket or case of the Mexican beer, will receive a QR code which could present them with the chance to avail free beer bottles and also enters into a draw where you could be one of 50 winners who will get an epic staycation weekend for two at W Dubai – The Palm.

The unforgettable weekend, taking place between December 10 and 12, includes your one-night stay exploring the best restaurants that W Dubai – The Palm has to offer, including a laidback, chilled winner’s dinner at the stunning rooftop bar, SoBe.

Not only that but they’re also going to be quick away hundreds of free passes to some of the best beach clubs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The activation promotes enjoying the stunning beaches that the UAE has to offer, so you can enjoy paradise without leaving the country.

Participating venues include Cove Beach, Andreea’s, Zoco, McGettigan’s JBR, Wavebreaker, Tortuga, Barasti, UBK, Cargo, Azure Beach, Paros, Zero Gravity and more. You can also find the deal in A+E stores in Dubai, as well as selected bottle shops outside of the emirate.

Here’s what you need to do:

Buy a bucket or case of Mexican beer from the participating outlets, then scan the QR code that you’ll receive with it. Enter your details on the website to see if you’ve won the instant prizes, then wait for an email to tell you if you’re one of the lucky staycation winners.

localparadise.ae