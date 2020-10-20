Sponsored: Stay at W Dubai – The Palm from Dhs650 per room…

There’s a very good reason why staycations on Palm Jumeirah are so popular.

Gorgeous hotels on secluded desert islands, all within easy reach. And when you pile on top of that, the sort of upscale luxury that comes with a property like W Dubai – The Palm, and the dream-like deals they’ve got at the moment, it really might be an opportunity that’s too good to refuse.

Staying at W Dubai – The Palm as part of their ‘Stellar Staycation’ deal means you get all that at room rates, with breakfast for two, starting at Dhs650.

But that’s not all. You also get 25 per cent discount on food & beverage across all beverage and food resort venues, including celebrity chef restaurants Torno Subito and Akira Back.

There’s also a HUGE 50 per cent discount for glamourous AWAY Spa on 30, 60 and 90-minute massages.

WET Deck’s double daily Happy Hour (midday to 2pm and 4pm to 6pm) entitles you to buy-one-get-one rights on Spritz. Sundowners are served at SoBe between 4pm to 7pm, with beverages starting at just Dhs35.

And Kids under the age of 12, can eat (from the kids’ menu) and stay for free. There’s also a dedicated games room for distracting the little darlings whilst mum and dad make the most of their stay-away.

There’s a pristine white-sand private beach, expansive pool playground, fitness facilities, stunning Gulf views and glimpses of Dubai Marina’s skyline.

You can book your stay now on the wdubaithepalm.com website using the promo code LPR, or click the following link to access the deal directly, marriott.com/event-reservations.

Images Provided