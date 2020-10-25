You’ll also get 25 per cent off your bill…

If you’re one of those people that can’t bear to leave your pet pooch at home, there’s a new fitness class that might be just what you’re looking for. Puppy pilates is coming to the popular Bounty Beets cafe.

Yes, this is actually a thing. It launches on Wednesday, October 28 and will run on the last Wednesday of every month thereafter. Whilst you work those muscles, your furry friend can get involved too, or just watch from the sidelines.

The class is priced at Dhs95, plus you’ll get 25 per cent off the a la carte breakfast menu after. Say bye to cereal and hello to some seriously Instagrammable breakfast dishes, from açai bows to eggs and avocado.

It runs from 9am to 10am, so it’s the perfect excuse to stick around for breakfast. The class will take place outside in the lush green garden terrace. Your dog’s comfort will be the utmost priority whilst you take part in the class.

You’ll need to bring your dogs vaccination book to the class and bookings must be made in advance. Inside the cafe you’ll find a relaxing area, complete with the famous cherry blossom tree and pun-tastic quotes on the walls.

You’ll find Bounty Beets at the Le Méridien Mina Seyahi, with a leafy oasis of a garden, After the class your pet pooch can bask in the sun (or the shade) as you tuck into plant-powered dishes, healthy smoothies and, of course, silky-smooth coffees.

Bounty Beets, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 511 7373. bountybeets.com

Images: Provided