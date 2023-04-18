Perfect for your next weekend breakfast date…

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and we happen to agree. Luckily, there are plenty of Dubai restaurants and cafes ready to cater to your avo-toast, açaí-bowl, eggs-any-style dreams. But these restaurants offer breakfast with the ultimate views of Dubai.

Whether you’re squeezing the last days out of the alfresco season, or enjoying an indoor breakfast with views that stretch across the city, here are 16 delicious spots to tuck into breakfast with a brilliant view of Dubai.

At.mosphere

View: Downtown Dubai

Located on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa, the views from At.mosphere are unmatched. After a brief refurb, At.mosphere reopened a few months ago with a beautiful new art deco aesthetic, but still with the same amazing views that sweep 360-degrees around the city. The decadent breakfast menu is served in the lounge, and includes options like deconstructed Benedict or a tonka waffle.

At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, breakfast served daily 7am to 12pm. Tel: (0)4 888 3828 atmosphereburjkhalifa.com

Aura Skypool Lounge

View: Dubai skyline

Not only is this venue home to the world’s highest 360-degree infinity pool, but it also happens to be a lovely place to head to for breakfast. Have morning delights such as miso eggs Benedict, the classic avo on toast or even an açai bowl, and then wait the respectable three hours before taking a dip in the pool.

Aura Skypool Lounge, St. Regis Hotel, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, breakfast from 10am to 11.30am. Tel:(0)4 566 2121. auraskypool.com

Bungalo34

View: Pearl Jumeirah beach

Tucked away on Pearl Jumeira Island, Bungalo34 is a place for those searching for a spot of calm in the form of breathtaking sea views, fresh Mediterranean food, and a cosy, family-friendly atmosphere. Whether you’re sat inside the restaurant, on the gorgeous terrace, or down in the sand, enjoy breakfast from 9am to 11.30am daily, with dishes such as lobster Benedict, açai fluff, a ​​three-cheese souffle omelette, homemade pastries, and fresh fruits.

Bungalo34, Nikki Beach Residences, Pearl Jumeira Island, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. daily 9am to 12am. Tel:(0)4 238 1780. @bungalo34 / bungalo34.com

Boardwalk

View: Dubai Creek

Deal: Dhs98 for one main dish, fresh orange juice and a dessert with a coffee

Boardwalk’s weekend breakfast brunch runs from 11.30am to 1.30pm and for Dhs98 you will receive one main dish. Your options include gruyere and caramelised onions French toast, and a glass of fresh orange juice. To sweeten up your morning you will also get a special dessert and a cup of coffee of choice.

Boardwalk at Dubai Creek Yacht Club, Dubai, Sat and Sun, 11.30am to 1.30pm, Dhs98. Tel: (0)4 205 4647. @boardwalkdubai

Bulgari Hotel

View: Bulgari Yacht Club

For a Mediterranean-style breakfast, head to Bulgari Resort Dubai. Watching the boats go by, you could easily be in the South of France. The Milano breakfast at Il Caffè includes coffee or tea, juice, fresh fruit, eggs, granola, and a selection of bread for Dhs165.

Il Caffè, Bulgari Resort Dubai, Dubai. Daily, from 6.30am. Tel:(0)4 777 5433. bulgarihotels.com

Carine

View: Emirates Golf Club course

We always feel at peace when dining looking out onto the rolling greens of a golf course. Stunning French restaurant Carine offers just that, plus a great weekend breakfast. Expect typical French flair in dishes such as scrambled eggs with black truffle and strawberry tartine with homemade peach jam.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, weekend breakfast from 9am. Tel: (0)4 417 9885. dubaigolf.com

East West

View: The Courtyard garden, Al Quoz

Found in the magical Courtyard in Al Quoz, East West is a gorgeous new café/event space. It is the perfect place to catch up with friends away from the hustle and bustle of the city. East West is open from 9am to 8pm every day, keep an eye out for their lineup of events and workshops including flower arranging, a speciality coffee and cupping experience, and meditation. On the menu, you will find a selection of freshly baked pastries, sweet treats, speciality coffee, matcha, and more.

East West, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai. 9am to 8pm daily. @eastwest.ae

Eggspectation

View: JBR

Taking the concept of all-day breakfasts to the ‘eggstreme’. Eggspectation offers a tempting breakfast-for-dinner menu that includes the standout Old Bay benny (Dhs72) – two poached eggs on a pair of juicy crab cakes, slathered in Old Bay hollandaise. The views? Out across the sea from JBR. An oldie, but definitely a goodie.

Eggspectation, JBR, The Walk, daily 7am to midnight. Tel: (0)4 430 7252. eggspectation.com

Ella’s Eatery

View: Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah

Deal: All-you-can-eat plus hot drink or juice for Dhs85

Gaze out across endless yachts as you tuck into all-you-can-eat breakfast at Ella’s Eatery. Choose no less than six dishes from the menu, with a hot drink or fresh juice for Dhs65. Breakfast favourites on the extensive menu include avocado toast, organic eggs, shakshouka, pancakes and breakfast bowls.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, all-day breakfast available daily 8am to midday, from Dhs85. Tel: (04) 557 0984. @ellaseatery

The Farm

View: Stunning botanical gardens

Dine surrounded by lush greenery at The Farm, Al Barari. It’s a stunning botanical oasis that takes you out of the heart of the city with waterfalls, gorgeous plants and open-sided decking from where you can enjoy your alfresco breakfast. Dishes include freshly-cooked omelettes, eggs royale, waffles, full English and plenty more.

The Farm, Al Barari, Dubai, breakfast is served daily, 7.30am to 12pm. Tel: (04) 392 5660. thefarmdubai.ae

Leen’s

View: Museum of The Future

Have you ever wanted to eat breakfast while enjoying the view of Museum of The Future? Well, now you can. Leen’s in the Emirates Towers is the perfect location to enjoy all the classic breakfast items as well as some decadent pancake or French toast options, too.

Leen’s Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, weekdays 11.30am to 11pm Tel: (0)4 388 0558 leens.com @leens_dubai

Maison Mathis Arabian Ranches

View: Arabian Ranches Golf course

It’s an OG in the Dubai dining scene, it’s one of those that just about everybody has been to and if you haven’t you must be new to the city. But regardless, you can’t go wrong with the stunning views of a golf club while tucking into delicious eggs Benedict and cappuccino, or a cheeky mimosa if you’d prefer.

Maison Mathis, Arabian Ranches Golf Course, open daily from 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 450 1313 @maisonmathisargc

The Scene by Simon Rimmer

View: Dubai Marina

You’ll find The Scene by Simon Rimmer at the ever-popular Pier 7 building in Dubai Marina, with a wrap-around balcony that gives you the very best views of Dubai Marina and its yachts. Serving breakfast every morning, watch as the boats pass by below you and enjoy a delightful brekkie.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am to 12pm. Tel: (0)58 651 6194. @thescenedxb

Il Passaggio

View: The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah

Bag a seat on the outdoor terrace at Il Passaggio and gaze out across the calm waters around the man-made island. The breakfast menu boasts What’s On-approved dishes such as French toast and a truffle croissant with perfectly scrambled egg.

Il Passaggio, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, breakfast served daily. Tel: (0)4 587 3111. @ilpassaggio_dxb

Ula

Views: Dubai Marina skyline

This stunning venue serves breakfast in such an effortlessly chic way. Delight yourself with an opulent lobster Benedict, or a delicious shakshouka – while you enjoy not only the setting of this beautiful venue but the backdrop of the always gorgeous Dubai Marina. This takes breakfast with a view of Dubai to a new level of gorgeousness.

Ula, Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeriah, open Mon to Thu 10am to 1am, Fri to Sun 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 566 3041 uladubai.com @uladxb

Walnut Grove

Views: Dubai Fountains lake

This South-African cafe in City Walk and The Dubai Mall will never be a wasted trip. Their dishes are healthy, extensive and oh-so-pretty, and we bet you’ll have to go back again and again for lunch and dinner, too. If you go to the branch at City Walk, you’ll look over the blue lake that features the Dubai fountains, however, the actual fountains themselves only play in the evening.

Walnut Grove, The Walk, Downtown Dubai, daily 9am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 344 4441. walnutgrove.ae

