British expats can enjoy home comforts without booking a plane ticket…

One of the leading supermarkets in the UK, Sainsbury’s, has announced an exclusive partnership with online grocery store, Kibsons International. The deal will allow Sainsbury’s to sell its popular, affordable products to the UAE market.

This will be the first time that the retailer has been available in the UAE, and the brand aims to maintain its philosophy for quality, affordable products. The product range will be available on Kibsons’ website from Thursday October 15.

Kibsons offers a huge range of fresh produce and groceries delivered straight to your door, with same day delivery. Customers will be able to include Sainsbury’s products in their shop, including items such as frozen goods such as seafood, pizza, bread, pastry and fruits, to Sainsbury’s biscuits and savoury snacks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIBSONS INTERNATIONAL LLC (@kibsons) on Oct 10, 2020 at 1:40am PDT



Additionally, shoppers will be able to get their hands on fruit and cooking sauces, canned items, soups, spreads, oils and vinegars and well as healthy cereals and pantry essentials including rice, sugar, flour, pasta and rice.

Richard Hodges, Head of Sales and Wholesale Buying at Sainsbury’s Supermarkets LTD, said: “We are pleased to be introducing our great quality products to customers in the UAE via our partnership with Kibsons. Kibsons’ fresh food credentials and excellent customer service are famous throughout the UAE and we look forward to working closely with them.”

The two brands have been working together to select a range of over 500 Sainsbury’s products which will be available to buy in the UAE. British expats can enjoy a taste of home without booking a plane ticket, or paying hugely inflated prices.

kibsons.com

Images: Facebook