The free wood-fired pizzas will only be available on October 18…

October is pizza month in the USA, so by default the UAE is getting in on the action too (because who can say no to a month-long celebration of pizza?).

This month also coincides with the relaunch of Larte’s outdoor wood-fire pizza oven, found on the cool and colourful terrace of the Dubai Studio City restaurant.

Therefore Larte has decided to give away free pizza to everyone who dines at the popular Studio One spot on Sunday October 18.

This is your opportunity to try as many of the restaurant’s exciting pizza flavours as possible, all while enjoying the cool alfresco vibes which overlook the hotel’s pool.

From 6pm onwards, guests can dine in two-hour slots feasting on the many pizza creations on offer, from a classic margherita, to the spicy and exciting diavola, or a creamy and indulgent quattro formaggi.

Watch from the comfort of your seat as the talented kitchen team prepare your pizza right in front of you. The wood fire oven is located in the cool outdoor kitchen on the terrace of the restaurant.

The fun doesn’t stop there though, as there’s a cool happy hour deal running daily throughout the week. Enjoy your favourite house drinks, including Aperol spritz, for just Dhs35 between 5pm and 8pm every day.

Larte’s lively and vibrant venue gets busy throughout the week, so be sure to book your table to avoid disappointment.

Larte, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Sunday October 18, 6pm onwards. Tel: (04) 581 6870. studioonehotel.com