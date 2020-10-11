Enjoy discounts of up to 50 per cent…

It was just last year (2019) that Amazon Prime launched in the UAE and, for the first time, people in the UAE were able to enjoy ‘Prime Day’, a 48-hour flash sale with incredible discounts for Amazon Prime members.

Guess what? Prime Day is back for 2020, and it kicks off from midnight on Tuesday, October 13. Amazon Prime UAE members can enjoy two whole days of discounts across a number of categories including electronics, fashion, books, toys and much more.

Discounts you can avail include 50 per cent off sports apparel, 50 per cent off sports shoes and sandals, 40 per cent off laundry essentials, 40 per cent off household cleaning products, 30 per cent off nutrition products, 30 per cent off children books and up to 50 per cent on skin care items.

Not an Amazon Prime member? It’s not too late to sign up and benefit from the amazing flash sale, plus receive other Amazon Prime benefits, such as next-day delivery. Join Prime by starting a 30-day free trial here.

An annual Amazon Prime membership costs Dhs192, which works out at just Dhs16 per month. As well as next-day domestic delivery, you can also avail international delivery on millions of eligible Amazon US items above Dhs100 when you shop on Amazon.ae.

Just some of the amazing brands included in Prime Day are Bose, Sony, Samsung, Logitech, Nescafe, Black+Decker, PowerMax Fitness and more. You can also save on Amazon devices such as the Kindle Paperwhite, or even get 35 per cent off the complete Harry Potter book set.

Fashion and beauty brands participating in the sale include Adidas, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour, Amazon Basics, L’Oreal, Maybelline, Sally Hansen, Rimmel and Max Factor.

Image: Provided