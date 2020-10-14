Sunbathing and sushi? Count us in…

Now that it’s actually bearable to sunbathe, how does a Saturday spent enjoying a brunch from the comfort of your sun lounger on the beach sound? Sho Cho Dubai is launching a brand new 8-hour beach brunch that you’ll definitely want a seat at.

For Dhs350 enjoy eight hours of free-flowing house beverages, plus signature Sho Cho dishes such as signature dishes such as; Sho Cho edamame, prawn spring rolls, rock shrimp with creamy chilli, Maki rolls, tacos and lots more.

You’ll find the golden stretch of beach, with fantastic Burj Khalifa views at Dubai Marine Beach Resort and Spa, Dubai. Sho Cho is the Japanese restaurant that sits at the beachside, offering up a mouthwatering selection of contemporary Japanese cuisine.

A number of DJ’s will be on hand throughout the day to set the scene with laid-back tracks, making for the perfect beach day. For those who love to stay active, water sports such as paddle boarding are available at an extra cost.

Drinks in the brunch include spirits, wine, beer and selected cocktails. Also on the menu is wasabi popcorn and a selection of refreshing ice lollies for when you need to cool down. There’s no frills at Sho Cho, just chilled Saturday beach vibes.

The ‘Sho Cho Beach’ brunch is launching on Saturday, October 10 and will run every Saturday thereafter from 11am to 7pm. That’s eight whole hours of beach brunching fun under Dubai’s blue skies and glorious sunshine.

Count us in…

Sho Cho, Dubai Marine Beach Resort and Spa, Dubai, Saturdays, 11am to 7pm, Dhs350. Tel: (04) 346 1111. @shochouae

Images: Provided