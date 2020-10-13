This beachside restaurant is truly stunning…

It’s another day, and we’ve caught wind of another new brunch coming to the city. Secret Escape Brunch is brought to us by the Secret Parties group (who show no sign of slowing down), and it’s set to take place outdoors at stunning Mediterranean-inspired restaurant Fish Beach Taverna.

The new Saturday brunch, launching on Saturday, October 24, will run from 1pm to 4pm at the beachside spot. It promises four courses of ‘fresh Agean cuisine’ – a signature of the restaurant – plus free flowing beverages, and lots of entertainment.

If you’ve never been to Fish Beach Taverna, picture this: You’re on a Greek island somewhere as you enter, with whitewashed stone walls and blue and white mosaic flooring. The venue is open-aired, with beachy white furniture dotted across grass and under a canopy, offering wow-worthy views out across the sea.

The soft drinks package is priced at Dhs299. Following that, a sangria package is priced at Dhs349 and the house package is Dhs399. Step it up a notch with the sparkling package for Dhs499, or champagne for Dhs699.

Dishes you can look forward to include salted sea bass infused in fresh herbs served with orange, rosemary, fresh oregano, mustard and olive oil, as well as whole grilled catch of the day, served fresh from the sea. Save room for dessert too.

You’ll find Fish Beach Taverna at Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina. In true Secret Parties style, entertainment will be on all day. For the Secret Escape Brunch, there will be a DJ on hand all day, plus a singer, violinist and a percussionist.

Secret Parties are responsible for some of the biggest and most popular brunches in the city, from the Secret Jungle Brunch at Mama Zonia, El Secreto at La Carnita, the soon-to-relaunch Secret Garden Brunch at Flair No. 5 and lots more.

What are you waiting for?

Secret Escape Brunch, Fish Beach Taverna, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Saturdays from October 24, 1pm to 4pm, priced from Dhs299. secret-parties.com

Images: Provided