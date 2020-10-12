Nab this deal before the month is over…

Ladies, if you’re looking for a unique spot to spend time relaxing and catching up with the girlfriends, this is an offer you don’t want to miss.

Park Hyatt Dubai is running a great deal this October where each lady in the group will pay just Dhs625 and she will receive a 60-minute spa treatment, lunch and the use of the stunning lagoon.

Sound enticing? Here are the details.

The Amara Spa is set amidst the calm of majestic courtyards and is a stunning haven of relaxation. The entrance that leads to the spa itself is bedecked with lush foliage, instantly transporting you away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

The spa offer includes a 60-minute treatment which you can enjoy in one of three ways: a 60-minute massage, a 30-minute body exfoliant and 30-minute massage or a 30-minute mini-facial and a 30-minute massage.

After you’re done with your pampering session, you can tuck into lunch served at The Lagoon. The Mediterranean menu includes a light meal featuring tomato salad, buffalo mozzarella, focaccia bread, olives, fresh fruit, salads, and sandwiches. So, you don’t have to worry about over-eating after your spa treatment or before you take a dip in the pool.

Served alongside your meal is a variety of fresh juices and herbal teas.

After your all caught up with your girlfriends, throw on your swimsuits and take a dip in the Lagoon Pool and take in stunning views of the Dubai skyline.

If you’re feeling active, you can even access the fitness centre for free.

The spa offer is only available in October during the weekdays, so get this in the group chat and get to planning.

Make your reservations on (0)4 602 1234 or email the team at amaraspa.parkhyattdubai@hyatt.com

Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Club Street, Port Saeed, Dubai, spa offer Dhs625 per lady, available until Oct 31 only on weekdays. Tel: (0)4 602 1234. hyatt.com

Images: Park Hyatt Dubai