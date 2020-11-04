A trio of exciting Christmas day dinners and staycation deals…

Feel like getting away for a bit this Christmas? You can. Why not book yourself in for a Christmas Day staycation that will give you all of those festive feels without having to lift a finger?

Check out these great Christmas Day staycations in Dubai with lots of extras included…

Winterland Staycation

Where: Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City

For a family holiday to remember, book Winterland Family Staycation at Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City. You’ll get an overnight stay in a superior room, the Friday Winterland brunch, Christmas movies in the pop-up cinema, and a winter breakfast buffet. It’s priced at Dhs349 per adult and Dhs99 for children aged four to 12 (under fours stay and eat for free).

Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City, from Dhs698 for two adults. Tel: (0) 4 525 7777. @gpmovenpick

Family Festive Lockdown

Where: Studio One Hotel

Stuck in Dubai for the holidays? Studio One Hotel has a special family staycation (two kids, two adults) deal for Dhs599 per night with breakfast. You can also add-on a festive screening in your own private movie suite for Dhs300, which includes pizza per person, soft drinks, popcorn and festive candy.

Studio One Hotel, from Dhs599 for family of four, valid throughout December. Tel: (800) 788346. @studioonedxb

Christmas stay and brunch at Toro Toro

Where: Grosvenor House Dubai

Award-winning South American restaurant Toro Toro hosts a Christmas Day fiesta with a superb brunch and staycation offer. Enjoy brunch and free-flowing drinks from 1pm to 4pm, then chill by the hotel’s pool while enjoying 25 per cent off additional food and drinks from any of the hotel’s restaurants. Your stay also includes a buffet breakfast at Sloane’s.

Grosvenor House Dubai, form Dhs700 per person, based on double occupancy. Tel: (0)4 3176000. @grosvenorhouse

Christmas Eve staycation and dining

Where: Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Wake up on Christmas Day in a comfortable suite at Sofitel Dubai Downtown. Stay overnight on Christmas Eve, with dinner for two that evening at L’Apero Lounge, followed by breakfast for two on Christmas Day morning. Then there’s a poolside Christmas brunch on December 25.

Sofitel Dubai Downtown, room rates start from Dhs1,250, December 24. Tel: (0)4 503 6666. @sofiteldubaidowntown

Images: Provided/Social