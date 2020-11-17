Lock in that long weekend escape…

With a five-day weekend fast approaching for the 49th UAE National Day celebrations, there’s never been a better time to book a Dubai staycation. Here are some of the sweetest Dubai staycation deals for that long weekend.

Hotel Indigo

Arty abode Hotel Indigo recently opened in Business Bay – and if you’re yet to check it out, then the UAE National Day long weekend is the perfect time to check in. You’ll receive a National Day welcome gift, breakfast, a three-course set menu dinner at Open Sesame, and access to the infinity pool and fitness centre. It’s priced from Dhs499 for two people.

Hotel Indigo, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, from Dhs499 per night. Tel: (04) 210 2222. hotelindigo.com/dubai

Zabeel House by Jumeirah – The Greens

The Ultimate Staycation at Zabeel House by Jumeirah – The Greens, includes daily breakfast, 20 per cent off at Social Company or Lah Lah, and 30 per cent off spa treatments at Native Club. Prices start at Dhs300 per night.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah – The Greens, Ultimate Staycation from Dhs300. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com/thegreens

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

When you book the UAE residents rate at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, you’ll save up to 20 per cent on room rates. Prices start at Dhs2,030. If you sign up as a Fans of MO member, you’ll also receive daily breakfast, dining or spa credit, early check-in, late check-out and a free room upgrade.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Rd, Jumeirah 1. From Dhs2,030. Tel: (04) 777 2222. mandarinoriental.com

Winterland Staycation at Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City

For a family holiday to remember, book Winterland Family Staycation at Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City. You’ll get an overnight stay in a superior room, the Friday Winterland brunch, Christmas movies in the pop-up cinema, and a winter breakfast buffet. It’s priced at Dhs349 per adult and Dhs99 for children aged four to 12 (under fours stay and eat for free).

Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City, Winterland Staycation, from Dhs698 for 2 adults. Tel: (04) 525 7777. hotel.grandplaza.reservations@movenpick.com

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa

Book the UAE Resident Staycation deal at Le Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, and you’ll get breakfast daily at Brasserie 2.0, daily dinner at one of the resort’s restaurants, and a 25 per cent discount on all other food and drinks.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Al Mamsha St, Dubai Marina. Tel: (04) 317 6565. marriott.com

Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites

Enjoy an all-inclusive stay on Palm Jumeirah, at the family-friendly Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites. Along with unlimited food and drink, you’ll have access to the pristine beach, temperature-controlled pools, and Rixy Kids Club. Rates start at Dhs1,500, all-inclusive.

Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, Palm Jumeirah. From Dhs1,500 (all-inclusive). thepalmdubai.rixos.com

Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai

UAE Residents can get a luxury staycation at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, starting from Dhs1,116 per night. This deal includes 20% off room rates, as well as complimentary breakfast and dinner for two. It’s valid until December 26.

Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters Island, from Dhs1,116++ per night on a half-board basis. caesars.com/dubai

Anantara The Palm Dubai

Did you have to park your Thai holiday plans this year? This may soften the blow somewhat. Anantara The Palm is offering a very tempting deal for UAE residents, with stays at this Thai-style resort starting at Dhs693. You’ll also enjoy 25 per cent off dining, spa treatments and selected activities during your stay. Read our review of Anantara The Palm here, and find out more about this exclusive staycation offer here.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Dubai, exclusive UAE residents staycation from Dhs693 per night. Tel: (04) 567 8888. anantara.com

Aloft City Centre Deira

For an affordable staycation that’s packed with extras, check into Aloft City Centre Deira. Room rates for the Shop, Stay and Dine package start at Dhs241, including breakfast, discounts at City Centre Deira, SkiDubai and Outdoor by Vox Cinema, and credits at Magic Planet, Dreamworks Spa and in-house food and drinks.

Aloft City Centre Deira, Shop, Stay and Play from Dhs241. Tel: (04) 210 3333. marriott.com

Media One Hotel

Priced at Dhs800 for two people, Media One Hotel’s staycation deal includes brunch at Garden on 8 from 4pm Friday, and an overnight stay.

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, brunch staycation, Dhs800 for 2. mediaonehotel.com

Holiday Inn Express Safa Park

Say olé to a Mexican fiesta for the long weekend, with the Express Recharge Staycation at Holiday Inn Express. From Dhs340, you’ll get a one-night stay in a double room, breakfast for two, and a set-menu lunch or dinner, including house drinks, at Muchachas Mexican Cantina.

Holiday Inn Express Safa Park, Express Recharge Staycation, from Dhs340. ihg.com/holidayinnexpress

Kempinksi Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Plan a family staycation for UAE National Day at Kempinksi Hotel Mall of the Emirates. For Dhs899, you’ll get one night in a Grand Deluxe room for two adults and two children, daily breakfast, Dhs150 credit to use in the hotel’s restaurants, early check-in and late-check-out, and discounted tickets to SkiDubai for Dhs100 each.

Kempinksi Hotel Mall of the Emirates, UAE residents offer, from Dhs899 a night, valid until March 31. Tel: (04) 341 0000. kempinski.com

Waldorf Astoria

This luxurious Palm Jumeirah resort has just unveiled a new collection of interconnecting family rooms and suites, offering a 20 to 30 per cent saving compared to booking the two rooms separately. Book a Family Fun package at Waldorf Astoria and you’ll get daily breakfast and VIP lounge check-in for kids.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Family Fun packages from Dhs1,050. Tel: (0)4 818 2222. Email DXBPD.Reservations@waldorfastoria.com. waldorfastoria.com/dubai.

Hilton Dubai Creek

When you book a weekend staycation at Hilton Dubai Creek, you’ll get an overnight stay in a deluxe room, breakfast and brunch at O’Leary’s Dubai, all for just Dhs449* for two people.

Hilton Dubai Creek, valid for Thu or Fri check-in, until Dec 18. Dhs449 plus taxes. Tel: (04) 318 2111. hilton.com

Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Set a reminder for this Friday, November 20, when Sofitel Dubai The Palm will be launching a 24-hour sale on stays for the five-day UAE National Day holiday. From 9am November 20 to 9am November 21, you’ll be able to book a classic room from Dhs649++. Keep an eye out for spa, dining and drink deals, too.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, East Crescent Palm Jumeirah. Staycation from Dhs649++ (rooms on sale for 24 hours only, starting 9am Nov 20). Tel: (04) 4556677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay

For a city break in the heart of Business Bay, book the Ready When You Are package at JW Marriott Marquis. Marriott Bonvoy members get 25 per cent off room rates (for non-members, it’s a 15 per cent saving). This special offer includes free breakfast, and rates for this long weekend start at Dhs410++.

JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, long weekend rates from Dhs410++ for Marriott Bonvoy members. Tel: (04) 414 0000. marriott.com

The Meydan Hotel

Check in on Thursday or Friday for the Meydan Hotel’s Stay ‘n’ Dine package, which includes breakfast and your choice of the 90s Forever Evening Brunch at Farriers, or the Arabic Barbecue Night at Courtyard Meydan, including soft drinks. It’s priced at Dhs599 for two adults and two children under the age of six.

The Meydan Hotel, Meydan Racecourse, Stay ‘n’ Dine, Dhs599 for 2 adults and 2 children under 6. Tel: (0)56 525 4040.

