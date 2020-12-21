The holidays are coming…

Christmas is just around the corner and that means it’s time to start planning what to do for the festivities. Unsurprisingly, there are a number of lavish Christmas Day brunches happening across the city on December 25.

If you’re a fan of going all out on the big day, here are Dubai’s best Christmas Day brunches, priced over Dhs500, including drinks…

Anantara The Palm Dubai

At Crescendo, hear the choir in full voice as you enjoy a buffet heaped with festive favourites. Santa will drop by, too, so get ready to see the smiles on the little one’s faces.

Anantara The Palm Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs399 with soft drinks, Dhs599 with house drinks, Dhs199 children six to 11 years. Tel: (0)561897000. @anantaradubai

Asia Asia

Christmas brunch is an afternoon affair at Asia Asia, the chic mod-Asian eatery in Pier 7. The festive menu will be served from 2pm to 5pm, with indoor and outdoor seating.

Asia Asia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs500 with house drinks, Dhs700 with bubbles, Dhs400 with soft drinks. Tel: (04) 276 5900.

Atmosphere, Burj Khalifa

Sure, you could do a Christmas brunch, but how about doing it high up in the clouds at the world’s tallest buildings? Enjoy turkey with all the trimmings, beef Wellington and more at Atmosphere’s Christmas brunch. It’s not as expensive as you’d think either.

Atmosphere Lounge, Burj Khalifa, Dubai, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs595 sparkling wine, Dhs745 house drinks, Dhs995 champagne. secret-group.com

Bab Al Shams

Spend Christmas in the desert at the Bab Al Shams resort. The Christmas brunch at Al Forsan is perfect for families with little ones. Entertainment includes games, pony and camel rides, a dazzling magician, a juggler, live music and a kids play area.

Al Forsan, Bab Al Shams, Dubai, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs495 soft drinks, Dhs695 house drinks, Dhs250 children aged 6 to 12, Dhs125 children aged 3 to 5, 2 years and under go free. Tel: (04) 809 6194 @babalshamshotel

Brasserie 2.0

One of our favourite big brunches in Dubai, Brasserie 2.0 pulls out all the stops for Christmas with extensive buffet, live stations, including the turkey carvery, while a live band performs outside. Choose between the lunch of dinner seatings.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, 1,30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs675 with house drinks, Dhs250 for children six to 12 years. Alternatively, 7.30pm, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs200 for children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)43165550. @brasserie2.0

Farriers at The Meydan Hotel

Enjoy stunning vistas of the world-famous Meydan racecourse when you spend your Christmas Day with The Meydan Hotel. Entertainment at the brunch will come in the form of a saxophonist, plus there will be a visit from Santa himself.

The Meydan Hotel, Meydan, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs375 soft drinks, Dhs525 house drinks, Dhs625 house drinks and sparkling wine, Dhs825 house drinks and free-flowing champagne. Tel: (04) 381 3231. themeydanhotel_dxb

Folly

With a twist on tradition, Nick Alvis & Scott Price are cooking up a five-course menu featuring foie gras and duck leg confit, halibut with leeks, but of course, the roast turkey dinner, too.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah, 4pm to 8pm, Dhs495 with soft drinks, Dhs845 with house drinks. Tel: (0)44308535. @follydubai

Giardino at Palazzo Versace

It’s fun for the whole family at Secret Parties’ ‘Into the Jungle’ Festive brunch. With plenty of entertainment and performers on for the kids, plus live entertainment for the adults, you’ll also get access to the Central and West Pool at Palazzo Versace.

Giardino, Palazzo Versace, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs 525 soft drinks, Dhs650 house drink, Dhs750 house drinks and sparkling wine, Dhs850 house drinks and champagne. secret-parties.com

Hidden Brunch

A whopping six-hour fiesta is on the Christmas cards at Love Parties’ Hidden brunch in Tesoro and Treehouse. Live cooking stations whip up everything from barbecue bites to sushi, no doubt with a turkey and trimmings snuck in there too.

Taj Hotel, Business Bay, 1pm to 7pm, Dhs599. hiddenbrunch.com

Koko Bay

Arguably Dubai’s hottest new beach bar, Koko Bay is whipping up a six-course menu of hot and cold appetiser platters and oysters, followed by a choice of main including turkey breast with trimmings, slow braised lamb shank rendang and finishing with platter of mince pies and Xmas puds. Children receive a free gift from Santa.

West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, noon to 4pm, Dhs345 with soft drinks, Dhs545 with house drinks, Dhs145 for children. Tel: (0)45723444. @kokobayuae

Pure Sky Lounge

Tackle a special Christmas special sunset brunch from 5.30pm to 9pm, with a selection of ‘classic comfort food’, wine and drinks at this popular rooftop terrace.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Dhs400 with soft drinks, Dhs500 with house drinks, Dhs600 with bubbly. Tel: (0)43182319.Restaurant.jbr@hilton.com

Reform Social & Grill

This is your go-to for that traditional turkey dinner you’re craving and it’s served with all the trimmings, just how you like them. The five-course menu also features fois gras terrine, apple crumble and other delicious treats.

The Lakes, Dubai, 5pm to midnight, Dhs375 with soft drinks, Dhs550 with house drinks, Dhs650 with Prosecco, Dhs150 children under 12. Tel: (0) 44542638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Rhodes W1

Founded by the late legendary Chef Gary Rhodes, Rhodes W1 is serving a four-course quintessentially British traditional feast with turkey, trimmings and more. Adults-only.

Grosvenor House Dubai, Dhs1pm to 6pm, Dhs1,100 with house drinks, Dhs775 with soft drinks. Tel: (0)43176000. @rhodesw1.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer

If you can’t bear to break away from a traditional British Christmas, head to The Scene by Simon Rimmer on the big day. A five-course meal awaits you with plenty of festive dishes including roasted turkey with all the trimmings, plus three hours’ unlimited beverages.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Dhs380 soft drinks, Dhs550 house drinks, Dhs650 bubbles. Tel: (04) 422 2328. @thescenebysimonrimmer_dxb

Secret Palazzo Versace Brunch

For a lavish affair, book Christmas Day brunch at Palazzo Versace, complete with opera performances and fresh beats.

Vanitas, Palazzo Versace Hotel, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs450 (soft), Dhs550 (house), Dhs650 (sparkling), Dhs750 (Champagne). secret-parties.com

Sonara Camp

Break away from tradition and spend Christmas Day at a breathtaking desert camp. Enter Sonara Camp. As well as some top-class food, there will be plenty of Christmas-themed activities for the little ones including decorating gingerbread houses, singing along to Christmas carols and seeing Santa arrive to deliver presents on camels.

Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Dinner and Sunset experience from Dhs860 adults or Dhs380 children. nara.ae/sonara

Traiteur

An array of live cooking stations sprawled across Brasserie du Park and NOÉPE. The live band sets the vibe for a festive afternoon plus little guests are treated to a surprise visit from Santa.



Park Hyatt Dubai, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs595 with soft drinks, Dhs895 with house drinks and champagne, Dhs1,395 with premium champagne. dxbph-restaurantreservations@hyatt.com

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Social by Heinz Beck serves a four-course menu of Italian holiday classics crafted by world-renowned, three-star Michelin chef Heinz Beck. Highlights include wagyu beef cold cuts, and traditional lamb rack with crushed potato. Choose from the elegant indoor dining or airy, as the sounds of the saxophonist play.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs400 with food, Dhs600 with house drinks. Tel:(0)48182222. @waldorfdubai

Images: Social/Provided