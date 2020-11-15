Enjoy some great deals whilst overlooking the fountains…

Looking for a new place to dine or toast to the end of the day with a sundowner or two? A beautiful new fish restaurant has opened at Palm Jumeirah’s The Pointe and there are some great deals to take advantage of.

The new venue is named Samajke Restaurant and Lounge. It occupies the spot formerly inhabited by Seafood Kitchen. Spread across two floors, the restaurant comprises of a relaxed dining area, upstairs bar and two gorgeous terraces.

From these terraces, you’ll be treated to stunning views of the sea surrounding The Pointe, plus a great vista of iconic Dubai hotel Atlantis, The Palm. If you visit on an evening, you’ll be in the perfect spot to take in the recently launched fountains at The Pointe.

On Fridays and Saturdays, enjoy a long leisurely lunch that’s suitable for everyone. Tuck into great-for-sharing mezzes and mains, with dishes including lobster kibbeh, batata harra, roasted muhammara It’s priced at Dhs195 or Dhs295 plus taxes with free-flowing Arak.

Lunching during the week? Take it outdoors on the terrace with Samajke’s excellent lunch deal. Join between 12pm and 3pm, Sunday to Thursday, and enjoy three mezzes and a main, per person, for Dhs95 plus taxes.

The venue is a fabulous spot for some sundowners, and from 4pm until sunset every day you can enjoy 25 per cent off signature cocktails. The restaurant specialises in seafood and takes influences from Mediterranean-style cooking.

Samajke Restaurant and Lounge, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 12pm to midnight daily. Tel: (04) 584 6777. samakje.com

Images: Provided